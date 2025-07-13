Israeli Strikes Kill 30 in Gaza as Death Toll From Israel-Hamas War Tops 58,000

At least 30 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Sunday, The Associated Press reported, quoting local health officials. According to the report, six children who were collecting water in the central Gaza town of Nuseirat, were among the deceased.

Tragedy at a Water Collection Site

A witness told the news agency that about 20 children and 14 adults were waiting for water when the strike hit, following which everyone ran and some, including those who were severely injured, fell to the ground.”

The Israeli military said a “technical error” caused the munition to land “dozens of meters from the target,” which the IDF claimed was a militant.

More Civilian Deaths Reported Across Gaza

Meanwhile, a separate strike killed 11 people walking on a Gaza street, including Dr. Ahmed Qandil, a surgeon on his way to Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, as reported by the AP. According to spokesperson Zaher al-Wahidi, all the injured were taken there for treatment.

Another strike in Zawaida reportedly hit a home, killing nine, including two women and three children. The military said it was unaware of the particular strike but confirmed hitting over 150 targets in 24 hours, including facilities with weapons storage capabilities.

Gaza Ceasefire Talks at a Standstill

A fresh round of ceasefire negotiations has so far not yielded any concrete results. Israel continues to demand Hamas’s surrender and exile. Hamas, for its part, has offered to release 50 hostages in exchange for an end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal.

Tensions Rise After Violence in the West Bank

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, tensions surged after Sayfollah Musallet, a 20-year-old Palestinian-American, was killed in what the Palestinian Health Ministry said was an attack by Israeli settlers.

His cousin Diana Halum said Musallet was killed on family land. “He was a kind, hard-working, and deeply-respected young man, working to build his dreams,” his family said in a statement, calling on the US State Department to investigate the incident.

Musallet’s funeral was held Sunday in Al-Mazraa a-Sharqiya, where mourners waved Palestinian flags and chanted, per the AP report. The US, which acknowledged his death, had not commented “out of respect for the family.”

