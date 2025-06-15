Iron Dome, David’s Sling And  THAAD: Israel’s Multi-Layered Air Defense System Explained

Since Friday, Israel and Iran have been trading military strikes, with Israel initially targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure. Amid this fresh wave of conflict, Israel has again leaned on its extensive and layered missile defense systems to shield civilian populations from aerial threats.

These defenses—comprising the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow systems, and the U.S.-provided THAAD—form a highly advanced, multi-tiered shield against short, medium, and long-range threats. Analysts say the system has saved countless lives over the last decade.

A Multi-Tiered Israel’s Air Defense System

Israel’s missile defense is built around layered technology designed to intercept a range of threats—from low-flying rockets to intercontinental ballistic missiles. Alongside this, the Israeli Air Force boasts advanced fighter jets, such as the F-35I stealth aircraft, which have previously been used to intercept drones and cruise missiles.

According to defense experts, this comprehensive network makes it extremely difficult for enemy projectiles to reach their intended targets.

Iron Dome: The First Line of Israel’s Air Defense System

The Iron Dome, Israel’s most well-known missile defense system, began development in 2007. After successful testing in 2008 and 2009, it was deployed in 2011 and has since undergone multiple upgrades.

The system is specifically designed to intercept low-altitude projectiles. Its radar system detects incoming rockets and passes data to a command-and-control system that calculates whether the projectile will hit a populated area. If deemed a threat, a missile is fired to intercept it mid-air.

How It Works:

Detect: The radar detects rockets within a range of 4 to 70 kilometers (2.5 to 43 miles).

Predict: The control system calculates the likely point of impact.

Assess: It identifies whether the rocket threatens inhabited areas, ignoring those heading toward unpopulated zones or the sea.

Intercept: If necessary, it launches a missile to destroy the incoming threat in the air.

To those on the ground, a successful interception can sound like a loud explosion and may even be felt nearby.

Strategic Coverage and Capabilities of Iron Dome

The Iron Dome comprises 10 batteries strategically deployed across the country. Each battery includes three to four mobile launchers, making the system highly transportable and quick to deploy—requiring only a few hours for setup.

Each interceptor missile is:

3 meters (10 feet) long

15 cm (6 inches) in diameter

Weighs 90 kilograms (198 pounds)

Carries an 11-kilogram high-explosive warhead

The system defends up to 60 square miles per battery and has, in the past, claimed a success rate of over 90%. However, operating the system during full-scale conflicts can become expensive—each interceptor missile costs between $40,000 and $50,000.

To date, the U.S. government has contributed more than $2.9 billion toward the Iron Dome program, according to the Congressional Research Service.

David’s Sling: Israel’s Mid-Range Air Defense System

Next in Israel’s defense hierarchy is David’s Sling, a joint venture between Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the U.S. defense contractor Raytheon. It uses Stunner and SkyCeptor interceptors and can eliminate threats from distances of up to 186 miles, according to the Missile Threat project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Arrow 2 and Arrow 3

For high-altitude and long-range threats, Israel relies on the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 systems, developed in collaboration with the United States.

Arrow 2 employs fragmentation warheads to intercept ballistic missiles during their terminal phase—as they descend toward their targets. It operates at altitudes of up to 32 miles with a range of 56 miles, according to the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.

Arrow 3, a more advanced system, uses hit-to-kill technology to destroy incoming ballistic missiles while they are still in space, before they reenter Earth’s atmosphere.

US-Backed THAAD Air Defense System

In October of last year, the United States deployed its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to Israel in response to Iranian missile attacks.

Like Arrow 3, THAAD uses hit-to-kill interception technology and engages targets at ranges between 93 to 124 miles (150 to 200 kilometers).

A single THAAD battery consists of:

95 soldiers

Six truck-mounted launchers (each with eight interceptors)

A surveillance and control radar

A fire control and communications unit

