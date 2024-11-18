Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is Ayatollah Khamenei In A Coma? Photo With Ambassador Sparks Debate

Amid health rumors, Ayatollah Khamenei posted a photo on X showing him meeting Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, countering claims he was in a coma.

Is Ayatollah Khamenei In A Coma? Photo With Ambassador Sparks Debate

As health rumors continue to hover over his head, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei channeled his online presence on Sunday to respond to claims of him falling ill. The picture he posted on his X account is that of the 85-year-old leader in his office, meeting Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani. The picture has widely been talked about, especially given unverified social media reports claiming that Khamenei falls in a coma.

Picture in Response to Health Rumors

The photo caption reads, “Ayatollah Khamenei, the leader of the Islamic Revolution met and talked with Mr. Mojtaba Amani, the veteran ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon at noon today on the sides of his daily meetings.”. These rumors took more energy when several reports fueled by speculation reported that the Supreme Leader had collapsed into a coma or had clandestinely declared his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as his successor.

The ambassador in the above photograph is Mojtaba Amani. He was one of those injured last September following an explosion caused by walkie-talkies and pagers used by Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. About 3,000 people were injured from the blast.

Khamenei’s First Public Sermon in Five Years

The speculation surrounding Khamenei’s health comes amid a series of political developments in the region. In October, Khamenei gave his first public sermon in five years, in which he addressed the situation with Israel. Tensions had escalated following a missile strike in which Iran launched 180 missiles at Israel’s key infrastructure.

In this sermon, Khamenei repeated his statement of support for Iran toward Hamas and Hezbollah, organizations with which Tehran has historical associations. Brandishing a machine gun while speaking, Khamenei declared that Israel will not defeat Hamas and Hezbollah and commended the assassinated former leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

Guessing the Successor of Khamenei

The photo of Khamenei meeting Ambassador Amani at a time when whispers were getting louder concerning the succession of Iranian leadership only stirred more noise. Some reports say that Mojtaba, 55-year-old son of Khamenei, had already been handpicked to succeed his father as the next Supreme Leader in a private session, though such reports have yet to be confirmed. Still, it has further fueled speculations about his health and what is next for Iran’s leadership.

The public appearance of Ayatollah Khamenei and the image circulating in social media thus seems to be in direct response to the speculation surrounding his health. However, things remain fluid, with a great deal of speculation that a change in leadership in Iran is within the offing.

ALSO READ: Kamala Harris Campaign Paid Double The Estimated Amount To Oprah’s Company For Town Hall: Report

Filed under

Ali Khamenei coma Iranian Supreme Leader
Advertisement

Also Read

International Men’s Day 2024: Celebrating Positive Male Role Models & Mental Health Awarenes

International Men’s Day 2024: Celebrating Positive Male Role Models & Mental Health Awarenes

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox