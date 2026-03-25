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Home > World News > Is Claude Down? Users Flood Downdetector As AI Platform Faces Widespread Outage, Leaving Thousands Frustrated

Is Claude Down? Users Flood Downdetector As AI Platform Faces Widespread Outage, Leaving Thousands Frustrated

On March 25, 2026, Anthropic’s Claude AI experienced a major outage, affecting thousands globally. Downdetector reports spiked as chat, Claude Code, and collaboration tools went offline. Users faced hours of disruption, highlighting infrastructure challenges amid rising reliance on cloud-based AI systems.

Claude AI Faces Major Outage
Claude AI Faces Major Outage

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 25, 2026 23:29:15 IST

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Is Claude Down? Users Flood Downdetector As AI Platform Faces Widespread Outage, Leaving Thousands Frustrated

The artificial intelligence field encountered its first major setback on March 25, 2026, when Anthropic experienced a complete system outage of its main AI system named Claude. From the early morning hours onward, users worldwide began experiencing two error messages, which resulted in a substantial increase of incidents on the independent monitoring site Downdetector.

The outage reached its highest point when more than 4000 individual reports came in during one-hour period, which disrupted both the online chat system and the Claude application and the newly introduced Claude Code developer tools.

The engineering team at Anthropic first recognized the “elevated errors,” but the report volume demonstrated that users had started depending on the model for their professional and creative tasks.

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Downdetector Spike and User Frustration

The real-time data from Downdetector served as the primary confirmation for thousands of stranded users that the issue was not on their end.

The platform’s heatmaps showed that the disruption affected North America and specific regions of Europe most during times when professionals used Claude for their coding and data analysis work. Social media was quickly flooded with screenshots of the dreaded “This isn’t working right now” banner.

The official status page showed “All Systems Operational” at first, which created confusion for many because it took time to confirm that Claude Opus 4.6 and the Cowork collaboration suite were experiencing partial outages.

Service Restoration and Infrastructure Stability

The organization identified the root problem by late afternoon through their internal server-side error, which caused service disruption. The API maintained its main functions for enterprise clients while it took extended time for consumer-facing features to achieve stability.

The platform experienced its third significant outage this month, which causes doubts about infrastructure stability because the company needs to handle “unprecedented demand.”

The event proved to be a major interruption that affected most users for several hours, but it showed how easily cloud-based AI systems can fail thus highlighting the need for companies to maintain effective backup systems during critical operations.

Also Read: Who Is Bill Cosby? Once ‘America’s Dad’ Now Ordered To Pay $19.3 Million In Decades-Old Sexual Assault Case

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Tags: AI service disruptionAnthropic AIClaude AI outageDowndetector reports

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Is Claude Down? Users Flood Downdetector As AI Platform Faces Widespread Outage, Leaving Thousands Frustrated

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Is Claude Down? Users Flood Downdetector As AI Platform Faces Widespread Outage, Leaving Thousands Frustrated
Is Claude Down? Users Flood Downdetector As AI Platform Faces Widespread Outage, Leaving Thousands Frustrated
Is Claude Down? Users Flood Downdetector As AI Platform Faces Widespread Outage, Leaving Thousands Frustrated
Is Claude Down? Users Flood Downdetector As AI Platform Faces Widespread Outage, Leaving Thousands Frustrated

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