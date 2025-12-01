LIVE TV
Is Elon Musk's Partner Half-Indian? Musk Confirms Shivon Zilis' Indian Roots On Nikhil Kamath Podcast, Talks About Son's Middle Name 'Sekhar'

Elon Musk confirmed on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast that his partner Shivon Zilis is half-Indian and was adopted as a baby. He revealed their son’s middle name is ‘Sekhar,’ inspired by Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, and praised Indian talent in the U.S.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 1, 2025 01:31:46 IST

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has confirmed that his partner Shivon Zilis has Indian roots, saying she is half-Indian and was adopted as a baby. Appearing on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast “WTF is?”, the Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive spoke about Zilis’ heritage, their children, and the influence of Indian talent in the United States.

Musk Confirms Zilis’s Indian Heritage

He revealed during the conversation that the father of Zilis was an Indian exchange student, and she was given up for adoption shortly after her birth.

“I’m not sure you know this, but my partner Shivon is half Indian,” said Musk. “She grew up in Canada. She was given up for adoption when she was a baby,” he added.

Musk explained that, though he didn’t know all the details, Zilis grew up in Canada and later went to Yale University, graduating with majors in Economics and Philosophy.

Middle Name of Son ‘Sekhar’ inspired by Nobel Laureate

The tech mogul also disclosed that one of his sons with Zilis has the middle name ‘Sekhar’, after the Indian-American astrophysicist and Nobel Prize winner Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

“One of my sons with her, his middle name is Sekhar, after Chandrasekhar,” Musk shared.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

Zilis joined Neuralink in 2017 and is currently its Director of Operations and Special Projects. With Musk, she has four children: twins Strider and Azure, a daughter Arcadia, and son Seldon Lycurgus.

“America Has Benefitted from Indian Talent”

Musk also praised Indian professionals in the U.S.:

“America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India, but that seems to be changing now.”

He linked it to the tightening of US visa regulations that have been affecting thousands of Indian workers seeking opportunities in foreign countries.

Musk on Optional Work Culture: “Work Will Be a Choice”

During the same podcast, Musk repeated his vision that in the next 10 to 20 years, rapid advancements in AI and automation will make working a choice.

“My prediction is that work will be optional… like a hobby,” Musk said, comparing the future of work to gardening or sports.

His comments follow the intense debate sparked over long working hours in India after recent statements from industry leaders advocating extended workweeks, like the 9-9-6 system followed in China.

Can India Adapt to Musk’s Vision?

Experts say India also still faces structural and cultural barriers due to inflexible work schedules, delayed wage compensation, and lack of access to opportunities created by automation. However, hybrid and remote work models are slowly expanding across sectors.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 1:31 AM IST
QUICK LINKS