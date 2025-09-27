LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Elon Musk’s Tesla Really Making A Pi Phone? Truth Will Surprise You

Is Elon Musk’s Tesla Really Making A Pi Phone? Truth Will Surprise You

For years, social media and YouTube videos have claimed that Elon Musk’s company is secretly building a futuristic smartphone.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 27, 2025 03:20:28 IST

The Tesla Pi phone has become one of the most talked-about topics in tech news, but the truth is far less exciting than the rumours. For years, social media and YouTube videos have claimed that Elon Musk’s company is secretly building a futuristic smartphone.

According to several claims, the so-called “Tesla Model Pi” could include wild features like direct Starlink satellite support, solar charging, Neuralink integration, and even crypto mining. These concepts went viral around 2021 and 2022 after sleek design images spread online. Many believed Tesla was preparing to shake up the smartphone industry just as it did with electric cars.

But as of September 2025, Tesla has never confirmed the project. Elon Musk himself has repeatedly said that the company is not working on a phone. His view is simple, Tesla would only consider building one if Apple or Google restricted Tesla’s apps or services.

Right now, Tesla vehicles and energy systems work smoothly with both iOS and Android, making a separate Tesla phone unnecessary, reported The Economic Times.

Despite this, the “Pi phone” continues to generate online buzz. None of the rumored features, Starlink connectivity, brain-controlled Neuralink interface, or solar charging, have ever been demonstrated by Tesla.

Some smartphones branded as “Tesla phones” do exist in Europe and Asia. Models like the Tesla EXPLR 9 offer rugged Android features, including a 6.3-inch display and a 5000mAh battery.

However, these devices are produced by another company under a licensing deal. They are not connected to Elon Musk or Tesla.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel Named In Latest Jeffrey Epstein Files: All You Need To Know

Tags: elon muskTesla

RELATED News

Diaspora in US protests against Yunus over increase in minority atrocities in Bangladesh
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
Can Anyone Buy Alcohol In Saudi Arabia? The Answer May Shock You
UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh
Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel Named In Latest Jeffrey Epstein Files: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

More than 2,000 Cyclists pedal for Rs. 33.6 Lakhs at the 3rd edition of HCL Cyclothon Chennai
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla Really Making A Pi Phone? Truth Will Surprise You
Morkel doesn't expect training session before final, outlines smart approach to keep Indian players fit despite quick turnaround
Simple Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Tips To Turn Your Selfie Into Stunning Diwali, Garba And Puja Looks
Tripura CM Manik Saha distributes appointment letters to General Duty Medical Officers and Librarians
Ishaan Khatter meets with David Beckham at Milan Fashion Week
NFDC presents inaugural Vision Asia Award to director Shahram Mokri at Busan International Film Festival 2025
'The Social Network' sequel starring Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong gets official title, release date
Banking Boldly: India's Play for Global Glory
Sri Lanka's Nissanka eclipses Virat Kohli for two special feat at Asia Cup
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla Really Making A Pi Phone? Truth Will Surprise You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Elon Musk’s Tesla Really Making A Pi Phone? Truth Will Surprise You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Elon Musk’s Tesla Really Making A Pi Phone? Truth Will Surprise You
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla Really Making A Pi Phone? Truth Will Surprise You
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla Really Making A Pi Phone? Truth Will Surprise You
Is Elon Musk’s Tesla Really Making A Pi Phone? Truth Will Surprise You

QUICK LINKS