Is Elon Musk’s Tesla Really Making A Pi Phone? Truth Will Surprise You

The Tesla Pi phone has become one of the most talked-about topics in tech news, but the truth is far less exciting than the rumours. For years, social media and YouTube videos have claimed that Elon Musk’s company is secretly building a futuristic smartphone.

According to several claims, the so-called “Tesla Model Pi” could include wild features like direct Starlink satellite support, solar charging, Neuralink integration, and even crypto mining. These concepts went viral around 2021 and 2022 after sleek design images spread online. Many believed Tesla was preparing to shake up the smartphone industry just as it did with electric cars.

But as of September 2025, Tesla has never confirmed the project. Elon Musk himself has repeatedly said that the company is not working on a phone. His view is simple, Tesla would only consider building one if Apple or Google restricted Tesla’s apps or services.

Right now, Tesla vehicles and energy systems work smoothly with both iOS and Android, making a separate Tesla phone unnecessary, reported The Economic Times.

Despite this, the “Pi phone” continues to generate online buzz. None of the rumored features, Starlink connectivity, brain-controlled Neuralink interface, or solar charging, have ever been demonstrated by Tesla.

Some smartphones branded as “Tesla phones” do exist in Europe and Asia. Models like the Tesla EXPLR 9 offer rugged Android features, including a 6.3-inch display and a 5000mAh battery.

However, these devices are produced by another company under a licensing deal. They are not connected to Elon Musk or Tesla.

