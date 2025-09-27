Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel Named In Latest Jeffrey Epstein Files: All You Need To Know

Newly released documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate suggest that the convicted sex offender had contact with several influential figures, including Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Steve Bannon. The documents, provided to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and partially released by its Democratic members, include nearly three decades of daily schedules, flight logs, financial ledgers, and phone message records. The latest release contains a total of 8,544 documents. The committee is investigating Epstein and his connections to a wide network of powerful people.

About six pages of the documents show meeting schedules with Bannon and Thiel. One note also mentions Musk possibly joining a trip to Epstein’s private island. Prince Andrew is listed as a passenger on Epstein’s aircraft, and financial records suggest payments from Epstein to an individual identified as “Andrew.” Officials state that the appearance of names in the documents does not indicate wrongdoing.

“It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world,” said Oversight Committee spokesperson Sara Guerrero on Friday. She added, “Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims. Oversight Democrats will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein’s heinous crimes.”

Democrats on the committee have urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all the files immediately. One document shows a tentative itinerary for Musk visiting Epstein’s island in the US Virgin Islands on December 6, 2014, with a handwritten note asking, “Is this still happening?” Other entries include a lunch with Thiel in late 2017 and a breakfast with Bannon in February 2019, months before Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.

The files also include ledgers showing payments for “massages” connected to Prince Andrew, as well as flight logs documenting travel between New Jersey and Florida from as early as 2000 involving Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and others. Epstein’s connections to Prince Andrew and Microsoft founder Bill Gates have already faced public scrutiny.

Committee Democrats said the documents show how Epstein maintained ties with wealthy and powerful men long after his controversial plea deal. Republicans criticised the release, accusing Democrats of selectively sharing files for political reasons. Further disclosures are expected in the coming weeks.

