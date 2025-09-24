LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Sniffing Dirty Underwear’: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Accused of Sexually Abusing His Own Children and Stepchildren for 30 Years

‘Sniffing Dirty Underwear’: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Accused of Sexually Abusing His Own Children and Stepchildren for 30 Years

A New York Times investigation alleges that Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, sexually abused five children and stepchildren over three decades. The accusations, dating back to 1993, include disturbing incidents and multiple police probes that never led to charges. Errol Musk denies all claims, calling them false and accusing relatives of trying to extort his billionaire son.

Errol Musk accused of decades-long sexual abuse by five children and stepchildren; he denies all claims, per NYT report. Photos: X.
Errol Musk accused of decades-long sexual abuse by five children and stepchildren; he denies all claims, per NYT report. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 24, 2025 03:13:35 IST

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren over three decades, according to a New York Times investigation. The report is based on letters, emails, and repeated pleas for help from relatives, outlining accusations that stretch back to the early 1990s.

Allegations Against Elon Musk’s Errol Musk Date Back to 1993

According to the New York Times, the first allegation emerged in 1993, when Errol Musk’s then four-year-old stepdaughter told family members that he had touched her inappropriately while the family was living in South Africa.

A decade later, the same stepdaughter claimed she caught Errol Musk “sniffing her dirty underwear,” the report stated.

The New York Times said three separate police investigations were launched over the years. Two of those inquiries reportedly ended without action, and the outcome of the third remains unclear. Despite these investigations, Errol Musk has never been convicted of a crime.

Also Read: Watch: Unity Or Drama? President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Seen Side By Side At Charlie Kirk’s Memorial

Errol Musk Responds

Errol Musk has strongly denied all allegations.

“There was no evidence because this is nonsense,” he told the New York Times, adding that “the reports are false.” He accused certain family members of coercing the children into making false statements and suggested the claims were part of an effort to extort his son, Elon Musk.

He specifically called the accusations involving his daughters “absurd” and dismissed claims of abuse against his stepson as “nonsense.”

Errol Musk’s Behaviour

Family members remained worried about Errol Musk’s behavior throughout the 2010s, according to the report. They voiced concerns that two of his daughters and his stepson had suffered lasting effects from the alleged abuse.

The New York Times detailed the most recent incident as occurring in 2022, when Errol’s five-year-old son reportedly told relatives that his father had “groped his buttocks,” prompting intervention by family members and a social worker.

Family Appeals to Elon Musk

Around 2010, relatives reportedly sent a five-page letter to Elon Musk, pleading for his intervention.

“We really need your advice, help and guidance in these matters because we daily see these children suffer,” the letter stated, according to the New York Times.

Elon Musk has publicly distanced himself from his father for years. In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO described Errol Musk as having done “almost every evil thing you could possibly think of.”

Also Read: Cameras Catch Donald Trump And Elon Musk Whispering At Charlie Kirk’s Funeral, Lip Readers Reveal What They Said

Tags: elon muskErrol Muskus news

RELATED News

"Yes, I do": Trump agrees NATO should shoot down Russian aircraft in meeting with Zelenskyy
EAM Jaishankar meets DP World chief in New York; connectivity, global trade discussed
Ryan Routh Found Guilty In Shocking Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump At Golf Course
WHO refutes Trump's claim linking paracetamol use in pregnancy to autism
China-India relations "overwhelmingly defined by friendly cooperation": Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong

LATEST NEWS

Niti Aayog report highlights India's rise as innovation hub, charts achievements and challenges
Asia Cup: India assistant coach Doeschate outlines "champion" Mustafizur threat ahead of Bangladesh clash
‘Sniffing Dirty Underwear’: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Accused of Sexually Abusing His Own Children and Stepchildren for 30 Years
"We condemn politicisation of such an issue": West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja on Kolkata waterlogging
71st National Awards: Mohanlal gets standing ovation as he receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award from President Droupadi Murmu
Shilpa Rao has this to say after winning National Film Award for SRK-starrer song 'Chaleya'
'Baywatch' reboot gets greenlight by Fox for 2026-2027 Season
HCLTech to modernise IT infrastructure and transform digital foundation services for Gothenburg-Based manufacturer
Talat, Nawaz hold nerves to inspire Pakistan to crucial victory over Sri Lanka
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Combined Net Worth Will Shock You! Inside The Bollywood Parents-to-Be’s Billion Dollar Empire
‘Sniffing Dirty Underwear’: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Accused of Sexually Abusing His Own Children and Stepchildren for 30 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Sniffing Dirty Underwear’: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Accused of Sexually Abusing His Own Children and Stepchildren for 30 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Sniffing Dirty Underwear’: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Accused of Sexually Abusing His Own Children and Stepchildren for 30 Years
‘Sniffing Dirty Underwear’: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Accused of Sexually Abusing His Own Children and Stepchildren for 30 Years
‘Sniffing Dirty Underwear’: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Accused of Sexually Abusing His Own Children and Stepchildren for 30 Years
‘Sniffing Dirty Underwear’: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Accused of Sexually Abusing His Own Children and Stepchildren for 30 Years

QUICK LINKS