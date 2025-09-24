‘Sniffing Dirty Underwear’: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Accused of Sexually Abusing His Own Children and Stepchildren for 30 Years

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren over three decades, according to a New York Times investigation. The report is based on letters, emails, and repeated pleas for help from relatives, outlining accusations that stretch back to the early 1990s.

Allegations Against Elon Musk’s Errol Musk Date Back to 1993

According to the New York Times, the first allegation emerged in 1993, when Errol Musk’s then four-year-old stepdaughter told family members that he had touched her inappropriately while the family was living in South Africa.

A decade later, the same stepdaughter claimed she caught Errol Musk “sniffing her dirty underwear,” the report stated.

The New York Times said three separate police investigations were launched over the years. Two of those inquiries reportedly ended without action, and the outcome of the third remains unclear. Despite these investigations, Errol Musk has never been convicted of a crime.

Errol Musk Responds

Errol Musk has strongly denied all allegations.

“There was no evidence because this is nonsense,” he told the New York Times, adding that “the reports are false.” He accused certain family members of coercing the children into making false statements and suggested the claims were part of an effort to extort his son, Elon Musk.

He specifically called the accusations involving his daughters “absurd” and dismissed claims of abuse against his stepson as “nonsense.”

Errol Musk’s Behaviour

Family members remained worried about Errol Musk’s behavior throughout the 2010s, according to the report. They voiced concerns that two of his daughters and his stepson had suffered lasting effects from the alleged abuse.

The New York Times detailed the most recent incident as occurring in 2022, when Errol’s five-year-old son reportedly told relatives that his father had “groped his buttocks,” prompting intervention by family members and a social worker.

Family Appeals to Elon Musk

Around 2010, relatives reportedly sent a five-page letter to Elon Musk, pleading for his intervention.

“We really need your advice, help and guidance in these matters because we daily see these children suffer,” the letter stated, according to the New York Times.

Elon Musk has publicly distanced himself from his father for years. In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO described Errol Musk as having done “almost every evil thing you could possibly think of.”

