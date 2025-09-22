LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma donald trump ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > Watch: Unity Or Drama? President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Seen Side By Side At Charlie Kirk’s Memorial

Watch: Unity Or Drama? President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Seen Side By Side At Charlie Kirk’s Memorial

Donald Trump and Elon Musk stunned everyone by sitting next to each other at Charlie Kirk’s memorial. Once rivals, their dramatic seating sparked whispers, debates, and viral reactions across social media.

President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Seen Side By Side At Charlie Kirk’s Memorial
President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Seen Side By Side At Charlie Kirk’s Memorial

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 22, 2025 04:31:44 IST

Charlie Kirk’s Memorial: What A Day To Witness, Trump and Musk Sitting Next to Each Other.

Can you imagine the scene? The fact that President Donald Trump and tech multi-billionaire Elon Musk are sitting side by side at the memorial of Charlie Kirk is an example of two of the most powerful and controversial people in the world. The photo was no less than astonishing, and it immediately turned into the topic of conversation that everybody was discussing.

Months of highly visible bickering led to the conclusion that these two titans could not sit in the same row, much less sit together in front of thousands of grieving people. People were whispering, cameras were raised in order to document the incident, and all social media went hot in a few seconds. Was it unity, a truce, a mere coincidence of seating?

It was a symbol to many, the legacy of Kirk having succeeded in uniting even the most hostile of his greatest enemies. To others, it was just drama live, raw, and full of power, politics, and emotion all in a single memorable scene.

Donal Trump– Elon Musk Long Feud 

So what would happen when the most powerful political figure in the world and the richest tech billionaire in the world go horns clashing? You have the Trump-Musk feud, and you can believe it was no less explosive.

All this began with the so-called One Big Beautiful bill. Musk called it a disgusting abomination that would swell the national debt. Naturally, Trump retaliated by saying the bill would provide tax cuts to working Americans. 

But the real drama? Musk has gone to the extent of saying that Trump would not have gotten a second term without him. Ouch. That blow kindled the fire even more. Trump responded with threats to cancel federal contracts with Musk’s companies, which caused a disturbance in their previously warm relations.

Months later, these two sat next to each other at the memorial of Charlie Kirk. Was it peace, chance, or simply very awkward seating? Fans are still debating.

Also Read: Charlie Kirk Memorial Sees Massive 200,000 Attendance, Donal Trump,….

Tags: donal trumpelon musk

RELATED News

Bangladesh reports surge in dengue cases, records nine deaths in past 24 hours
Pakistan: Three transgender persons found shot dead in Karachi's Memon Goth
Charlie Kirk Memorial Sees Massive 200,000 Attendance, Donal Trump, Elon Musk Joins Ceremony
"World will hear from us": Netanyahu vows response after UK, Australia, Canada recognise Palestine
India to organise exhibition of Lord Buddha relics in Russia

LATEST NEWS

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja, Colors, Significance and Which Zodiac Signs Benefit Most
Fire breaks out in three factories in Indore's Palda industrial area, no casualties
India skipper Suryakumar classifies Abhishek-Gill pair as "fire and ice combination"
Watch: Unity Or Drama? President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Seen Side By Side At Charlie Kirk’s Memorial
Tripura CM Saha distributes saris among women as Durga Puja begins
'Jolly LLB 3' races ahead at box office, collects Rs 32.50 cr in two days
Asia Cup: Gill, Abhishek fire shots at Pakistan after heated face off on field in Dubai
India can become "Vishwa Chikitsalya": MD Aakash Healthcare on GST reforms
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Zubeen Garg "will be accorded a befitting farewell", inspects proposed cremation site
"He didn't lay it on me": Eugene Levy on Dan Levy's idea of 'Schitt's Creek' reboot
Watch: Unity Or Drama? President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Seen Side By Side At Charlie Kirk’s Memorial

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Unity Or Drama? President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Seen Side By Side At Charlie Kirk’s Memorial

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Unity Or Drama? President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Seen Side By Side At Charlie Kirk’s Memorial
Watch: Unity Or Drama? President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Seen Side By Side At Charlie Kirk’s Memorial
Watch: Unity Or Drama? President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Seen Side By Side At Charlie Kirk’s Memorial
Watch: Unity Or Drama? President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Seen Side By Side At Charlie Kirk’s Memorial

QUICK LINKS