Charlie Kirk Memorial Sees Massive 200,000 Attendance, Donal Trump, Elon Musk Joins Ceremony

Charlie Kirk’s memorial in Glendale saw unprecedented turnout with 200,000 attendees, including Elon Musk. The service featured political and religious tributes, speeches by Trump, Vance, and Erika Kirk, and overflow at Desert Diamond Arena.

Charlie Kirk Memorial Sees Massive 200,000 Attendance, Donal Trump, Elon Musk Joins Ceremony (Pic: X)
Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 22, 2025 02:21:46 IST

Exceptional Attendance At Memorial of Charlie Kirk

Have you heard about the massive attendance at the Memorial of Charlie Kirk?

The State Farm Stadium, located in Glendale, on September 21, 2025, was filled to capacity, with extensive media coverage. It is said that approximately 100,000 attended the event, and some estimates suggest the number might have reached 200,000, nearly three times the official stadium capacity of 73,000! Can you imagine the atmosphere? Overflow fans were accommodated in the adjacent Desert Diamond Arena so they, too, could pay their respects.

Fans began arriving early, most of them dressed in red, white, and blue, showing their admiration for Kirk and his conservative legacy. The emotions were evident as people gathered to pay tribute, listen to speeches, and attend the funeral. High-profile individuals such as President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Kirk’s widow, Erika, all addressed the attendees.

How incredible it is that the work of one man can inspire so much devotion! This historic turnout clearly reflects Kirk’s influence and the dedication of his supporters.

Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Highlights

The funeral of Charlie Kirk started at 11:00 AM PT and was full of emotions and meaning. During the service, Christian artists, such as Chris Tomlin, sang and created a solemn and respectful atmosphere.

Some of the most prominent speakers to the crowd included President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and the widow of Kirk, Erika Kirk, who all shared their memories and honored his legacy. The event was both political and religious in nature, which indicated how influential Kirk was among conservatives. The audience was very engaged, honoring his work and the movement he created, making it a highly satisfying and memorable experience.

Elon Musk At The Ceremony; High-Profile Attendees

At the memorial service of Charlie Kirk, Elon Musk was present, and the attendance exceeded the official 73,000-spectator capacity of the stadium by a huge margin of 200,000 people.

To accommodate everyone, there was a contingency plan of overflowing the venue to the neighboring Desert Diamond Arena. Musk posted a video on X (previously Twitter), showing the full venue, and expressed that he felt honored to be part of the event. Although the dress code for attendees was preferably red, white, and blue, Musk wore black, which complied with the requirements of formal attire but made him stand out from the crowd. His appearance contributed to the significance of the historic memorial.

Also Read: Massive gathering expected in Phoenix for Charlie Kirk memorial..

QUICK LINKS