Home > World > Massive gathering expected in Phoenix for Charlie Kirk memorial

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 18:13:07 IST

Phoenix [US], September 21 (ANI): Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather today at massive State Farm Stadium in Glendale, just outside Phoenix, to honour the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10, CNN reported.

The 31-year-old’s memorial service will begin at 11 am local time at the stadium, which has a seating capacity of more than 63,000 and can expand to accommodate an additional 10,000 attendees.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to “say a few words” at the ceremony, as per CNN.

Other speakers include Vice President JD Vance and Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. Numerous prominent conservative figures and Trump administration officials are also expected, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

The massive gathering, being held at the gigantic State Farm Stadium in Glendale, just outside Phoenix, is going to pose an enormous test for law enforcement, particularly the US Secret Service, an agency already facing strain and enormous pressure.

“Our teams are already on the ground in Phoenix and Glendale, working side-by-side with state, local, and federal partners. Together, we are fully committed to ensuring that these solemn events receive the comprehensive protection and support they require,” William Mack, the special agent in charge of the Phoenix field office, said in a statement.

The memorial service has been given a Level 1 special event assessment rating (SEAR-1), the highest designation for national security, according to CNN.

This rating, previously assigned to events such as the Super Bowl and the Kentucky Derby, allows federal resources across agencies to coordinate on security.

“This designation is reserved for events of the highest national significance and enables the federal government to provide the full range of law enforcement and security resources necessary to support local officials in ensuring a safe and successful event,” a senior Department of Homeland Security official said. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

