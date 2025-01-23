Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is Joe Biden Missing From The List Of ‘US Presidents In Order’ From Google Search Results? Social Media Users Raise Concerns

Several social media users raised alarms after noticing that Google’s search results for "US presidents in order" omitted Joe Biden, listing Donald Trump twice instead. The issue sparked confusion and calls for clarification from the tech giant.

Is Joe Biden Missing From The List Of ‘US Presidents In Order’ From Google Search Results? Social Media Users Raise Concerns

Several social media users raised concerns on Wednesday after noticing that former President Joe Biden’s name was absent when they searched for “list of US presidents in order” on Google. According to users, the search results showed President Donald Trump listed twice—once for his term from 2017 to 2021 and again from 2025 onwards—immediately following Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017. Notably, Biden, who served from 2021 to 2025, was nowhere to be found.

Did Google Omit Biden From The List?

After conducting the same search, we confirmed the accuracy of these claims. The list displayed on Google did indeed omit Biden, creating confusion among those attempting to learn about the succession of U.S. presidents.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), one user shared a recording from their phone, stating: “I rarely use this app, but just because others are talking about this on another app, I thought I’d bring it to this side too. When people are googling who was the US president during the Biden years, the answer doesn’t match. Also, when you google ‘US presidents in order’ 🤔.”

Another user tweeted: “.@Google so if I type in ‘US Presidents’ I get a list of US Presidents in order of when they were in office except there’s no @JoeBiden. Anyone know why? @searchliaison what’s going on?”

As of now, Google has not yet responded to the claims.

Timing of the US Presidents In Order List Incident

This issue arose just days after Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai attended President Trump’s inauguration at the Capitol. The event also saw the presence of several tech billionaires, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos. Photographs from the ceremony showed the CEOs mingling with Trump’s picks for the Cabinet, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated as health secretary, and Marco Rubio, who was named as secretary of state.

On the day of the inauguration, Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States. The indoor ceremony was attended by foreign dignitaries, former Presidents, world leaders, billionaires, and other high-profile guests. This marks the beginning of Trump’s second term in office.

Also Read: Elon Musk vs. Sam Altman: Tesla CEO Calls OpenAI CEO A Liar

Filed under

biden US Presidents In Order

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Republic Day Parade: Know The Routes To Avoid And Alternatives

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Republic Day Parade: Know The Routes To Avoid And...

Who Is Arina Rodionova? Former Australian Tennis Star Announces Divorce, Sets Up OnlyFans Account

Who Is Arina Rodionova? Former Australian Tennis Star Announces Divorce, Sets Up OnlyFans Account

Who Is Umar Nazir Mir? The Tall Fast Bowler Who Took Down Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, And Shivam Dube

Who Is Umar Nazir Mir? The Tall Fast Bowler Who Took Down Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya...

India Sees 31% Rise In Hiring In December, Led By Key Sectors: Report

India Sees 31% Rise In Hiring In December, Led By Key Sectors: Report

EPFO Registers 14.63 Lakh Net Members In November 2024, Nearly 5% YoY Increase

EPFO Registers 14.63 Lakh Net Members In November 2024, Nearly 5% YoY Increase

Entertainment

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After Brain Surgery

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date Here

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Judge To ASAP Rocky’s Mom During Firearm Assault Trial: ‘You Are Very Beautiful’

Judge To ASAP Rocky’s Mom During Firearm Assault Trial: ‘You Are Very Beautiful’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox