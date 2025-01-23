Several social media users raised alarms after noticing that Google’s search results for "US presidents in order" omitted Joe Biden, listing Donald Trump twice instead. The issue sparked confusion and calls for clarification from the tech giant.

Several social media users raised concerns on Wednesday after noticing that former President Joe Biden’s name was absent when they searched for “list of US presidents in order” on Google. According to users, the search results showed President Donald Trump listed twice—once for his term from 2017 to 2021 and again from 2025 onwards—immediately following Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017. Notably, Biden, who served from 2021 to 2025, was nowhere to be found.

Did Google Omit Biden From The List?

After conducting the same search, we confirmed the accuracy of these claims. The list displayed on Google did indeed omit Biden, creating confusion among those attempting to learn about the succession of U.S. presidents.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), one user shared a recording from their phone, stating: “I rarely use this app, but just because others are talking about this on another app, I thought I’d bring it to this side too. When people are googling who was the US president during the Biden years, the answer doesn’t match. Also, when you google ‘US presidents in order’ 🤔.”

Another user tweeted: “.@Google so if I type in ‘US Presidents’ I get a list of US Presidents in order of when they were in office except there’s no @JoeBiden. Anyone know why? @searchliaison what’s going on?”

As of now, Google has not yet responded to the claims.

Timing of the US Presidents In Order List Incident

This issue arose just days after Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai attended President Trump’s inauguration at the Capitol. The event also saw the presence of several tech billionaires, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos. Photographs from the ceremony showed the CEOs mingling with Trump’s picks for the Cabinet, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated as health secretary, and Marco Rubio, who was named as secretary of state.

On the day of the inauguration, Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States. The indoor ceremony was attended by foreign dignitaries, former Presidents, world leaders, billionaires, and other high-profile guests. This marks the beginning of Trump’s second term in office.

