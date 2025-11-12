Is Putin’s Date To Visit India FINALLY Confirmed? Russian Forum Host Reveals Confirmed Plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to visit India in the coming month (December). According to Roscongress, Putin is expected to come to New Delhi on December 4-5 and attend the plenary meeting of the Russia-India Forum.

The Kremlin had previously said that Putin was coming to India in December but at that time the exact date of his visit was not known.

On the trip to Delhi, Putin is likely to discuss defense collaboration with the main topics being deals on the S-400 air defense system and Su-57 fighter jets purchasing.

🚨BREAKING: Roscongress confirms 🇷🇺Putin will visit 🇮🇳India on 4th-5th Dec. pic.twitter.com/mT0bYRQUat — Lisa Singh (@YakushinaLisa) November 12, 2025

It is necessary to mention that the visit of Putin to the annual summit of India-Russia will be his first visit to India since December 2021. It will also be the first time he had been to the subcontinent since the war with Ukraine started in Russia. Thus, this visit is regarded to have importance on the relations between India and Russia.

It is interesting to note that the visit of Putin to New Delhi is taking place in a period when there is tension between the United States and India. US has been urging India to cease purchasing Russian oil.

Telephone conversation between Putin and Modi

In October, Vladimir Putin had a phone interview with PM Narendra Modi. In the course of the discussion, the two leaders reiterated their intention of enhancing the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between Russia and India.

Besides the fact that Putin and Modi have a long history of bilateral relations, they have frequently talked about the personal level of their relationship as well. Their last encounter was in Beijing.

What to expect from Modi-Putin meet?

India and Russia are considering a deal on the fifth-generation fighter jet Sukhoi-57. The modern combat aircraft that the Indian Air Force requires now is the Sukhoi-57 which is deemed to fit well in India.

The infrastructure already available to produce this aircraft is possessed by HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited).

Russia is willing to give India the technology and the code of Sukhoi-57 and this aspect may make India preference this jet.

Indian Air Force is as well planning to purchase additional S-400 air defense systems of Russia.

India has already been equipped with three out of five squadrons. The purchase of more S-400 batteries may be concluded during the visit of Vladimir Putin.

