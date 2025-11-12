LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Putin’s Date To Visit India FINALLY Confirmed? Russian Forum Host Reveals Confirmed Plan

Is Putin’s Date To Visit India FINALLY Confirmed? Russian Forum Host Reveals Confirmed Plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 4-5 for the Russia-India Forum in New Delhi. His talks with PM Narendra Modi will focus on defense ties, including potential deals on the S-400 missile system and Su-57 fighter jets, marking his first India visit since 2021.

Putin to visit India on December 5 to attend Russia-India Forum (PHOTO: WIKI COMMONS)
Putin to visit India on December 5 to attend Russia-India Forum (PHOTO: WIKI COMMONS)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 12, 2025 18:05:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Putin’s Date To Visit India FINALLY Confirmed? Russian Forum Host Reveals Confirmed Plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to visit India in the coming month (December). According to Roscongress, Putin is expected to come to New Delhi on December 4-5 and attend the plenary meeting of the Russia-India Forum. 

The Kremlin had previously said that Putin was coming to India in December but at that time the exact date of his visit was not known.

On the trip to Delhi, Putin is likely to discuss defense collaboration with the main topics being deals on the S-400 air defense system and Su-57 fighter jets purchasing.

It is necessary to mention that the visit of Putin to the annual summit of India-Russia will be his first visit to India since December 2021. It will also be the first time he had been to the subcontinent since the war with Ukraine started in Russia. Thus, this visit is regarded to have importance on the relations between India and Russia.

It is interesting to note that the visit of Putin to New Delhi is taking place in a period when there is tension between the United States and India. US has been urging India to cease purchasing Russian oil.

Telephone conversation between Putin and Modi

In October, Vladimir Putin had a phone interview with PM Narendra Modi. In the course of the discussion, the two leaders reiterated their intention of enhancing the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between Russia and India.

Besides the fact that Putin and Modi have a long history of bilateral relations, they have frequently talked about the personal level of their relationship as well. Their last encounter was in Beijing.

What to expect from Modi-Putin meet?

India and Russia are considering a deal on the fifth-generation fighter jet Sukhoi-57. The modern combat aircraft that the Indian Air Force requires now is the Sukhoi-57 which is deemed to fit well in India.

The infrastructure already available to produce this aircraft is possessed by HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited).

Russia is willing to give India the technology and the code of Sukhoi-57 and this aspect may make India preference this jet.
Indian Air Force is as well planning to purchase additional S-400 air defense systems of Russia.

India has already been equipped with three out of five squadrons. The purchase of more S-400 batteries may be concluded during the visit of Vladimir Putin.

ALSO READ: Bodies of Abducted Baloch Men Found With Torture Marks, Human Rights Groups Slam Pakistani Forces

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 6:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest world newsPutin India visittrending news

RELATED News

Chaos Erupts At COP30, Indigenous Protesters Storm Summit In Brazil, UN Guards Injured, ‘Our Forests Are Not For Sale’

Zohran Mamdani Dared To Arrest Benjamin Netanyahu On His Swearing-In Day – But Can He Really Do It?

Bodies of Abducted Baloch Men Found With Torture Marks, Human Rights Groups Slam Pakistani Forces

Bangladesh Former PM Sheikh Hasina Faces ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Verdict, Army Deployed, Nationwide Protests Planned

Taliban Strikes Back At Pakistan, Afghanistan Cuts All Trade Ties With Islamabad, Calls Out ‘Political Blackmail’

LATEST NEWS

Axis My India Bihar Exit Poll: BJP-Led NDA Set For Majority, RJD-Led Mahagathbandhan Trails Close | Check Full Party-Wise Numbers

Air India Express Bomb Scare Triggers Evacuation, IndiGo Also Faces Threat Leading To High Alert At Five Major Airports

Is Putin’s Date To Visit India FINALLY Confirmed? Russian Forum Host Reveals Confirmed Plan

JENPAS UG 2025: WBJEEB Released WB ANM, GNM Result 2025, Direct Link to Download

East Delhi Horror: Man Rushed To Hospital After 16-Year-Old Boy High On Marijuana Stabs Him Over Refusal To Give Him ‘Bidi’

Mysterious Red EcoSport SUV Car Found In Faridabad, Possible Link To Red Fort Blast Unnerves City

“Nanga Marunga”: Bengaluru Man’s Clash With Auto Driver Goes Viral, Sparks Migrant Row

NIA On High Alert: Al-Falah University Professor Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, Who Was Sacked By J&K Government Over Terror Links, Goes Missing After Red Fort Car Blast

‘Kyun’ By Tanmay Batra: The Soulful Pop Anthem That Turns Heartbreak Into A Beautifully Addictive Emotional Journey

Delhi Blast: Post-Mortem Reveals Severe Trauma, Internal Damage In Victims

Is Putin’s Date To Visit India FINALLY Confirmed? Russian Forum Host Reveals Confirmed Plan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Putin’s Date To Visit India FINALLY Confirmed? Russian Forum Host Reveals Confirmed Plan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Putin’s Date To Visit India FINALLY Confirmed? Russian Forum Host Reveals Confirmed Plan
Is Putin’s Date To Visit India FINALLY Confirmed? Russian Forum Host Reveals Confirmed Plan
Is Putin’s Date To Visit India FINALLY Confirmed? Russian Forum Host Reveals Confirmed Plan
Is Putin’s Date To Visit India FINALLY Confirmed? Russian Forum Host Reveals Confirmed Plan

QUICK LINKS