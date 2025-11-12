LIVE TV
Is The $28 Billion Hemp Industry At Risk? What The Senate's New Funding Bill Means For Delta-8 Fans

Is The $28 Billion Hemp Industry At Risk? What The Senate’s New Funding Bill Means For Delta-8 Fans

The US Senate’s new funding bill re-criminalizes intoxicating hemp products like Delta-8, alarming growers, users, and the $28B industry. Hemp fans await House approval amid high-stakes legislative drama.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 12, 2025 15:26:11 IST

The hemp world is aroused by the possibility that the US Senate has endorsed the end of the federal shutdown!

The introduction of a new provision may create a tremor in sales of intoxicating hemp-based products such as Delta-8, which would be limited to online sales, gas stations, and corner shops.

CBD and industrial hemp that are not intoxicating?

Safe… for now. Even the hemp manufacturers, users, and ordinary customers are left in some confusion: what is to come? This move may be a blow considering the $28 billion industry is at stake and the employment of people is under threat, and is it a sigh of relief, panic, or are the hemp fans just spectators of the drama? Watch the Senate, a high-stakes game.

Delta-8 in Distress: Senate Shake-Up Leaves Hemp Fans Hanging

So do you remember hemp, legalized in 2018 under the Farm Bill? Well, now it looks like the plot thickens!

The latest US Senate funding package includes a provision that re-criminalises certain intoxicating hemp-derived substances. According to a publisher, the law “prevents the unregulated sale of intoxicating hemp-based or hemp-derived products, including Delta-8, from being sold online, in gas stations, and corner stores, while preserving non-intoxicating CBD and industrial hemp products,” per the Senate Appropriations Committee.

So, Delta-8 fans, where will you get your fix now?

Gas stations, online shops, corner stores, maybe none of the above. Meanwhile, CBD lovers can relax but just for now.

Senator Rand Paul attempted to rescue the situation by proposing an amendment, and only he and Ted Cruz supported it. The amendment failed.

At this point, hemp fans, growers, and recreational users are sitting at the edge of their seats: the drama in the Senate, anarchy in the world of hemp!

Hemp Industry On Alert As Funding Bill Moves To House

This sudden legislation caught the hemp industry unawares, and they are much concerned about the possible fallout of this legislation.

The bill to restart federal funding, now passed by the Senate, is awaiting the House of Representatives, and with this high-stakes piece of legislation, hemp growers, manufacturers, and enthusiasts are now eagerly awaiting the outcome of the legislative game.

(With Inputs From Reuters And Other Release)
Also Read: “New York Will Turn Into …”, What Real Estate Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Said On Zohran Mamdani’s Win?
First published on: Nov 12, 2025 3:26 PM IST
QUICK LINKS