Is The $28 Billion Hemp Industry At Risk? What The Senate’s New Funding Bill Means For Delta-8 Fans

The hemp world is aroused by the possibility that the US Senate has endorsed the end of the federal shutdown!
The introduction of a new provision may create a tremor in sales of intoxicating hemp-based products such as Delta-8, which would be limited to online sales, gas stations, and corner shops.
CBD and industrial hemp that are not intoxicating?
Safe… for now. Even the hemp manufacturers, users, and ordinary customers are left in some confusion: what is to come? This move may be a blow considering the $28 billion industry is at stake and the employment of people is under threat, and is it a sigh of relief, panic, or are the hemp fans just spectators of the drama? Watch the Senate, a high-stakes game.
Delta-8 in Distress: Senate Shake-Up Leaves Hemp Fans Hanging
So do you remember hemp, legalized in 2018 under the Farm Bill? Well, now it looks like the plot thickens!
The latest US Senate funding package includes a provision that re-criminalises certain intoxicating hemp-derived substances. According to a publisher, the law “prevents the unregulated sale of intoxicating hemp-based or hemp-derived products, including Delta-8, from being sold online, in gas stations, and corner stores, while preserving non-intoxicating CBD and industrial hemp products,” per the Senate Appropriations Committee.
So, Delta-8 fans, where will you get your fix now?
Gas stations, online shops, corner stores, maybe none of the above. Meanwhile, CBD lovers can relax but just for now.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.