Home > World > Is Trump The Only Leader Who Stopped Wars? Fact Check

Is Trump The Only Leader Who Stopped Wars? Fact Check

President Donald Trump described his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “interesting and cordial,” urging an immediate end to the conflict. He called for both Ukraine and Russia to stop the killing and reach a deal, saying enough blood has been shed and property lines should no longer be defined by war

Trump and Zelenskyy | Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 18, 2025 03:28:30 IST

Is Trump The Only Leader Who Stopped Wars? Fact Check

In the latest development, Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended good. President Donald Trump described the discussion as “interesting and cordial,” while urging an immediate end to the ongoing conflict. 

He stated that both Ukraine and Russia should stop the killing and negotiate a deal, noting that enough blood has already been shed and that property lines should not be determined by war. Trump emphasized that both sides could claim victory and let history judge the outcome, calling for an end to shooting, deaths, and excessive spending. He added that the war would not have started under his leadership and urged all parties to return home safely to their families.

However the question arises that Is US President Donald Trump using ‘“illusory truth effect’? (When someone repeats a statement often enough, people are more likely to believe it is true, even if it’s false.) 

Claim 1: Russian Forces In Kyiv

This doubt comes forth after Trump is noticed to make several claims that are not true. During a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, Trump incorrectly described Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, claiming Russian forces failed to reach Kyiv quickly because they chose to travel through muddy terrain instead of highways.

He said, “They got stuck in the mud. They would’ve been in Kyiv very quickly.” 

Whereas, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stated that Russian troops used roads and highways and faced strong resistance and logistical problems, not simply muddy conditions, which prevented their rapid advance toward the capital city.

Claim 2: Trump Is The Only Leader To End Wars 

Trump also repeated his longstanding false claim that he “ended” or “solved” eight wars and suggested no other president has ever ended a war. Historical records contradict this. U.S. presidents have played key roles in ending conflicts, including World War I, World War II, and the Gulf War.

Presidents have brokered peace agreements globally. For example, Theodore Roosevelt received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1906 for mediating between Russia and Japan, Jimmy Carter helped end the Egypt-Israel conflict in 1979, and Bill Clinton played a key role in the 1995 Bosnian War peace agreement. Trump’s statement exaggerates and misrepresents history.

Claim 3: Trump on U.S. Aid and Other Issues

Trump repeated false claims regarding U.S. aid to Ukraine and other subjects. He said he supplied Javelin missiles, while Barack Obama gave “sheets,” ignoring that Obama provided over $600 million in military assistance including radars, armored vehicles, drones, and medical equipment. Trump also falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged, despite losing fairly to Joe Biden.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 3:28 AM IST
Is Trump The Only Leader Who Stopped Wars? Fact Check

