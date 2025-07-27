Home > World > Is Israel Responding To Global Pressure? Daily Tactical Pauses In Military Operations Announced In Gaza

Under mounting international pressure, Israel has announced daily pauses in military activity in parts of Gaza to ease the worsening humanitarian crisis. The pause will allow safe delivery of food and medical aid via secure routes, according to COGAT. The move comes even as Israeli military operations continue elsewhere in the Gaza Strip.

Israel announces daily military pauses in parts of Gaza to allow safe passage of humanitarian aid amid global pressure. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 27, 2025 15:11:30 IST

Israel has announced daily pauses in military activity in three parts of Gaza to ease the ongoing humanitarian crisis, as per a statement from the Israeli military unit COGAT (Coordinator of the Government Activities in the Territories), posted on X.

Growing International Pressure on Israel

The announcement comes amid growing international pressure on Israel to facilitate more aid into the war-hit Palestinian territory. COGAT, which coordinates Israeli government efforts with international humanitarian agencies, said the daily pause is meant to allow the safe passage of food, medicines, and other essential aid.

Also Read: Gaza Crisis: Palestinian Refugees Face a New Turning Point

“As part of our ongoing effort to increase the scale of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and in accordance with directives from the political echelon, a local tactical pause in military activity will take place for humanitarian purposes from 10:00 to 20:00, starting today (Sunday),” COGAT wrote in a post on X.

Detais of The Israeli Military Pasue in Gaza

The military pause will be enforced daily in areas where the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are not currently operating, namely Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City, from 10am to 8pm (local time), until further notice.

In addition, “Designated secure routes will also be in place permanently from 06:00 to 23:00 to enable the safe passage of UN and humanitarian aid organisation convoys delivering and distributing food and medicine to the population across the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

The decision was made in coordination with the United Nations and other international organisations, according to the Israeli authorities.

Israeli Military Operations To Continue in These Areas

Despite the pause, the statement has clarified that military operations will continue in other areas. “The IDF will continue to support humanitarian efforts alongside ongoing manoeuvring and offensive operations against terrorist organisations in the Gaza Strip, in order to protect Israeli civilians. The IDF is prepared to expand the scale of this activity as required,” the statement said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also welcomed the announcement, describing it as a necessary step to support civilian lives.

“I welcome the major steps announced by the Israeli leadership and military to strengthen and upgrade the humanitarian response in Gaza, particularly the decision to implement humanitarian pauses to protect civilian lives and allow the safe delivery of aid,” Herzog said in a post on X.

Israeli President Criticises UN

However, Herzog also used the opportunity to criticise the United Nations and Hamas, blaming them for delays and diversions of aid.

He added, “The UN must do its part,” suggesting that inefficiencies by the global body and alleged diversion of aid by Hamas were contributing to food shortages in Gaza.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Is Hamas Stealing Gaza Aid? Here’s What USAID Analysis Found

