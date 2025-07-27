Israel for months have claimed that Hams is sabotaging theUS funded humantarian aid in Gaza. Now an internal review by USAID has found found no proof that Hamas stole or were engnaged in any large-scale diversion of aid.

The agency officials examined over 150 reported cases of theft or loss and presented thier conclusions which is available with various media agencies.

What Did USAID Find?

The findings contradict repeated claims made by the Trump administration andIsrael that Hamas routinely interfered with aid distribution in Gaza. These claims had been used to justify support for the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and Israeli measures restricting the flow of aid into Gaza through other channels.

The GHF, with Israeli approval but against the United Nations’ opposition, took control of most aid distribution in Gaza on May 27. This followed an 11-week Israeli blockade that stopped all supplies from entering the territory. Israel has long accused Hamas of diverting aid provided by the UN and other groups to finance militant activities, charges that Hamas denies.

USAID Analysi On Alleged Hamas Sabotage

USAID officials conducted their analysis on reported incidents of fraud, abuse, and loss occurring between October 2023 and May 2024. The report was compiled before USAID officially ceased independent operations on July 1, following the Trump administration’s cancellation of more than 80% of its programs. Remaining activities were absorbed by the U.S. Department of State.

The agency noted that in most cases involving lost aid, the identity of the perpetrator could not be definitively determined.

Israel Rejcts USAID Findings

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disputed the report stating that the analysis “ignores clear and explicit evidence that Hamas exploits humanitarian aid to sustain its fighting capabilities.” The IDF also criticized the report for questioning their routing decisions, which are designed to protect humanitarian staff and shipments.

According to the IDF, aid delivery routes are chosen based on operational realities and intelligence assessments, aimed at safeguarding aid and humanitarian workers—countering the report’s claims that such protections are inadequate.

Similarly, the US State Department pushed back strongly against the analysis and media coverage. A spokesperson called it “astonishing” that “the media is busy debating whether the masterminds of October 7 are somehow too principled to loot.”

“There is endless video evidence of Hamas looting, not to mention members of the aid-industrial complex who have admitted that looting exists by reporting it as ‘self-distribution,’ in a poor attempt at an aid corruption coverup,” the spokesperson said. “Available intelligence confirms what is reflected in open-source information: that a significant portion of non-GHF aid trucks have been diverted, looted, stolen, or ‘self-distributed.'”

