Israel Hamas War: Doctors And Medical Staff Becoming Weak Due To Hunger

In what can be called as the biggest humanitarian crisis, the doctors and medical staff in Gaza are becoming weak due to increasing hunger and lack of available food according to The Guardian and Arabic Reporters for Investigative Journalism (ARIJ). The medical staff has told the portals that they are too weak to provide urgent medical acre to patients inside hospitals full of malnourished and injured civilians. Dr Mohammed Abu Selmia, the director of the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, said that like the people of Gaza, staff had not received any aid or had any meals in the past 48 hours.

Children dying of hunger in Gaza

Not only the medical staff, the people of Gaza, including the children are at the receiving end. According to a CNN report, a four-year old Razan Abu Zaher died at a hospital in central Gaza from complications due to hunger and malnutrition. The report mentions that Razan’s skeletal body was laid out on a slab of stone. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 76 children had died of malnutrition since the conflict (between Israel and Hamas) started in October 2023. The World Health Organization says that most of these deaths have occurred since the blockade imposed by Israeli authorities at the beginning of March.

Will the Israel-Hamas war end soon?

According to the AP news, twenty-eight countries including Britain, Japan and a host of European nations issued a joint statement Monday saying the war in Gaza “must end now”. The foreign ministers of these countries have criticised the “the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food.” According to the figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry and the U.N. human rights office, 800 Palestinians have died recently while seeking aid.

Also read: Gaza Starving: At Least 94 Palestinians Shot Dead By Israeli Forces While Trying to Grab Food Aid