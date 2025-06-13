Israel-Iran Tensions: Netanyahu Speaks With PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz & French President Macron

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held talks with world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron. During the talks, the leaders showed understanding for Israel’s defence needs in the face of the “Iranian threat of annihilation”, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stated.

Netanyahu said he would continue to be in touch with them in the coming days. He is due to speak with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK PM Keir Starmer.

In a statement shared on X, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stated, “Prime Minister Netanyahu, beginning last night, has held conversations with world leaders, including the German Chancellor, the Indian Prime Minister and the French President. He is due to speak with US President Trump, Russian President Putin and the British Prime Minister.”

“The leaders showed understanding for Israel’s defense needs in the face of the Iranian threat of annihilation; the Prime Minister said that he would continue to be in contact with them in the coming days,” it added.

Netanyahu’s Talks With World Leaders Come Amid Rising Israel-Iran Tensions

Netanyahu’s talks with world leaders come amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran. Earlier in the day, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said Israel has launched a “precise, preemptive strike” in Iran. Spokesperson BG Effie Defrin reportedly said the strikes were aimed at damaging Iran’s nuclear program and were in response to the Iranian regime’s ongoing aggression against Israel.

“For years, the Iranian regime has called for the destruction of the State of Israel, planning and advancing concrete military plans to do so. Over the past few months, intelligence has shown that Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. This morning, the IDF began preemptive and precise strikes targeting the Iranian nuclear program in order to prevent the Iranian regime’s ability to build a nuclear bomb in the immediate timeframe,” he reportedly said.

He said the airstrikes were aimed at protecting Israel’s right to exist and its future. “We have no choice. We are operating against an imminent and existential threat. We cannot allow the Iranian regime to obtain a nuclear weapon that would be a danger to Israel and the entire world. This operation is for our right to exist here, for our future and for our children’s future. The State of Israel has the right and the obligation to operate in order to protect its people and will continue to do so,” he said, per ANI.

Netanyahu Announces Launch of ‘Operation Rising Lion’

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike.

“Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” he said, adding that the mission would continue “for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

The Israeli leader accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons program in defiance of global warnings, pointing to enriched uranium stockpiles capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs.

“In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine,” he noted, warning that Tehran had taken “steps to weaponise this enriched uranium” and could develop a nuclear weapon within months.

Reaffirming Israel’s red lines, Netanyahu declared, “Now, as Prime Minister, I’ve made it clear time and again. Israel will never allow those who call for our annihilation to develop the means to achieve that goal. Tonight, Israel backs those words with action.”

Netanyahu Says Israel ‘Struck at the Heart of Iran’s Nuclear Enrichment Program’

He elaborated on the targets, stating, “We struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program.” We struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear weaponisation program. We targeted Iran’s main enrichment facility in Natanz. We targeted Iran’s leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb. We also struck at the heart of Iran’s ballistic missile program.”

He cited growing threats from Iran’s missile development as a catalyst for action. “Last year, Iran fired 300 ballistic missiles at Israel. Each of these missiles carries a ton of explosives and threatens the lives of hundreds of people. Soon, those missiles could carry a nuclear payload, threatening the lives not of hundreds, but of millions. Iran is gearing up to produce 10,000 of those ballistic missiles within three years. Now just imagine, imagine 10,000 tons of TNT landing on a country the size of New Jersey. This is an intolerable threat. It must be stopped.”

Reaching out to Iranians, he said, “Our fight is not with you. Our fight is with the brutal dictatorship that has oppressed you for 46 years. I believe that the day of your liberation is near. And when that happens, the great friendship between our two ancient peoples will flourish once again.”

