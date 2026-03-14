Donald Trump Says US Struck Military Targets On Iran’s ‘Crown Jewel’ Kharg Island, Warns Tehran Against Blocking Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz

Kharg Island: The war between Iran and a US‑Israeli alliance has entered its second week, with leaders on all sides showing no sign of backing down as battles continue across the Middle East. US President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States will keep striking military targets in Iran, while Tehran and its allies have stepped up attacks in the region, including drone and missile strikes.

Continued Strikes And Military Actions

According to US officials, American forces have targeted military sites on Iran’s Kharg Island, a major oil export hub, while avoiding damage to oil infrastructure so far. Trump warned that if Iran attempts to disrupt commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the US might expand its strikes to include oil facilities.

Iran’s forces and allied groups have continued to fire drones and missiles not only at Israel but across the Gulf region. In response, Israel says it has hit hundreds of Iranian targets over recent days.

Rising Human And Economic Costs

The conflict has already caused significant casualties and displacement. Thousands of people are reported killed, mostly in Iran, with additional deaths in Lebanon and other parts of the Gulf region as neighbouring countries are pulled into the fighting. Millions have been displaced by airstrikes and other violence.

The war is also straining global energy markets. Oil prices have surged as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments, collapses due to disruptions. Analysts have warned that this could trigger broader economic effects, prompting revisions to oil price forecasts and concerns over supply shortages.

Reinforcements And Regional Tensions

To bolster its position, the United States has deployed additional forces, including around 2,500 Marines and an amphibious assault ship, to the region. The presence of these troops is seen as both a deterrent and a means to respond rapidly to further escalation.

Meanwhile, the conflict’s broader impacts are being felt beyond immediate battle zones. Countries like Iraq have become caught in the crossfire, with attacks on both US and Iranian interests on Iraqi territory, threatening the country’s stability and exacerbating existing political tensions.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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