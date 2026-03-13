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Home > World > ‘Helping Them A Little Bit’: Donald Trump Acknowledges Vladimir Putin Might Be Supporting Iran Amid Ongoing US-Iran War

‘Helping Them A Little Bit’: Donald Trump Acknowledges Vladimir Putin Might Be Supporting Iran Amid Ongoing US-Iran War

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be offering some support to Iran, though just “a little bit.” The comment came amid rising tensions in the Middle East following recent U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iranian targets.

'Helping Them A Little Bit': Donald Trump Acknowledges Vladimir Putin Might Be Supporting Iran Amid Ongoing US-Iran War (Image Credits: WikiMedia Commons)
'Helping Them A Little Bit': Donald Trump Acknowledges Vladimir Putin Might Be Supporting Iran Amid Ongoing US-Iran War (Image Credits: WikiMedia Commons)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 13, 2026 22:26:54 IST

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‘Helping Them A Little Bit’: Donald Trump Acknowledges Vladimir Putin Might Be Supporting Iran Amid Ongoing US-Iran War

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be offering some support to Iran, though just “a little bit,” according to remarks on Fox News Radio. The comment came amid rising tensions in the Middle East following recent U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iranian targets.

Trump was asked whether he believed Russia was aiding Tehran in its conflict with the United States. He said he thought Putin might be helping “a little bit,” and added that Putin probably believes the U.S. helps Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Context Of The Conflict

The United States and its allies have launched attacks on Iranian sites in recent weeks, prompting Iran to respond with waves of missiles and drones against American positions and other countries in the region. This has pushed global oil prices higher and stoked concern about wider instability.

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Trump’s comments follow reports from U.S. intelligence and Western officials suggesting that Russia has shared information that could assist Iran’s military operations. Russia has denied providing such aid.

US And Russia Relations In Focus

Trump also noted during the interview that Russia likely believes the United States is supporting Ukraine, a reference to the ongoing war between Kyiv and Moscow. The relationship between Washington and Moscow remains strained, with geopolitical tensions playing out over both the Middle East and Europe.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff has said that Russian officials denied sharing intelligence with Iran during recent talks. The White House has urged Moscow not to offer any material support to Tehran if it happens.

ALSO READ: ‘Wounded And On The Run’: Pete Hegseth Says Iran’s New Supreme Leader Is Likely Disfigured, Raises Questions Over His Health

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 10:26 PM IST
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‘Helping Them A Little Bit’: Donald Trump Acknowledges Vladimir Putin Might Be Supporting Iran Amid Ongoing US-Iran War

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‘Helping Them A Little Bit’: Donald Trump Acknowledges Vladimir Putin Might Be Supporting Iran Amid Ongoing US-Iran War

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‘Helping Them A Little Bit’: Donald Trump Acknowledges Vladimir Putin Might Be Supporting Iran Amid Ongoing US-Iran War
‘Helping Them A Little Bit’: Donald Trump Acknowledges Vladimir Putin Might Be Supporting Iran Amid Ongoing US-Iran War
‘Helping Them A Little Bit’: Donald Trump Acknowledges Vladimir Putin Might Be Supporting Iran Amid Ongoing US-Iran War
‘Helping Them A Little Bit’: Donald Trump Acknowledges Vladimir Putin Might Be Supporting Iran Amid Ongoing US-Iran War

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