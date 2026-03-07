LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Iran Will Be Hit Very Hard’: Donald Trump Issues Big Warning, Threatens Complete Destruction After Tehran Apologises To Neighbours

US President Donald Trump warned that Iran could be “hit very hard” as tensions escalate in the Middle East conflict. His remarks came after Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries for Iranian strikes and signalled a pause in attacks.

Trump warns Iran will be “hit very hard” and may widen targets after Tehran apologises to neighbours amid rising tensions. Photos: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 7, 2026 18:21:07 IST

US President Donald Trump said Iran would be “hit very hard” on Saturday and that he was considering widening the areas and groups of people being, targeted, without providing details.

“Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He also noted that Iran had apologised to its neighbours for its strikes against them, which he cast as a surrender.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday Iran has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore.

Earlier he Islamic Republic made an unusual apology to neighbouring states for its “actions”, apparently seeking to calm regional anger at Iranian strikes on Gulf civilian targets.

“I personally apologise to neighbouring countries that were affected by Iran’s actions,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, urging them not to join U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

He said Iran’s temporary leadership council had agreed to suspend attacks on nearby states unless strikes on Iran originated from their territory.

Hours later, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said their drones struck a U.S. air combat centre at Al Dhafra Air Base, near Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates. Reuters could not independently verify that report.

Huge explosions were heard in several parts of the Iranian capital, state media reported.

While Gulf states host U.S. military bases, they had told Washington they would not allow these to be used for any attacks on Iran.

Iran’s apparent strategy of maximum chaos has driven up the costs of the conflict by raising energy prices, hurting global business and logistics links and shaking trust in the stability of a critical region for the world’s economy.

Pezeshkian’s remarks come as diplomatic prospects for an end to hostilities appear bleak, with U.S. President Donald Trump demanding Tehran’s “unconditional surrender”.

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Friday.

“After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” he added.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 6:19 PM IST
