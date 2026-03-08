Middle East Clash Escalates: Iran Strikes Haifa Oil Refinery After US‑Israel Attack On Tehran Oil Depot

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
geopolitical-tensions Axtel Industries aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak geopolitical-tensions Axtel Industries aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak geopolitical-tensions Axtel Industries aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak geopolitical-tensions Axtel Industries aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
geopolitical-tensions Axtel Industries aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak geopolitical-tensions Axtel Industries aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak geopolitical-tensions Axtel Industries aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak geopolitical-tensions Axtel Industries aerial interception debris dignified transfer ceremony Bahrain explosions All England Open IND vs NZ Iran US War Balendra Shah DUBAI donald trump crime news india news sundar pichai Falguni Pathak
LIVE TV
Home > World > Middle East Clash Escalates: Iran Strikes Haifa Oil Refinery After US‑Israel Attack On Tehran Oil Depot

Middle East Clash Escalates: Iran Strikes Haifa Oil Refinery After US‑Israel Attack On Tehran Oil Depot

Iran and Israel exchanged strikes on critical oil facilities—Haifa refinery and Tehran depot—escalating Middle East tensions. Markets, energy analysts, and global watchers monitor disruptions, oil price volatility, and geopolitical risks closely.

Middle East Clash Escalates: Iran Strikes Haifa Oil Refinery After US‑Israel Attack On Tehran Oil Depot

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: March 8, 2026 04:47:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Middle East Clash Escalates: Iran Strikes Haifa Oil Refinery After US‑Israel Attack On Tehran Oil Depot

Iran, Israel Exchange Strikes on Key Oil Facilities Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

The US‑Iran‑Israel war has already damaged the energy sector through an Iranian missile attack on Israel’s Haifa oil refinery, which followed US and Israeli strikes on an oil depot in Tehran. Markets and nations are watching closely.

Iran Strikes Haifa Oil Refinery in Retaliation After US‑Israel Attack on Tehran Oil Depot

The energy battle in the Middle East intensified over the weekend as Iran and Israel conducted attacks against each other’s oil facilities. Iranian state media reported that Tehran launched Khyber-Shakan missiles at Israel’s Haifa oil refinery on Sunday, a vital energy source for northern Israel. The strikes were a response to previous attacks on Iranian locations, continuing a pattern of reciprocal strikes between both sides.

You Might Be Interested In

US and Israeli forces conducted an operation against an oil storage facility in southern Tehran the previous day, according to reports. The official IRNA news agency of Iran confirmed the attack, attributing it to the “Zionist regime” and the United States.

Markets, energy analysts, and global watchers are now on high alert. The military operations, which include missile launches and airstrikes, will create disruptions to oil markets while initiating conflicts over territorial disputes. Traders and observers are closely monitoring how this volatile pattern will affect energy prices and international political dynamics.

Energy Infrastructure Under Fire: Middle East Tensions Escalate

The current strikes, which target major oil facilities, have transformed energy sites into critical conflict zones. The conflict reached its highest intensity when Iran launched attacks against Israel’s Haifa refinery, and US-Israeli forces conducted operations against Tehran’s oil facility, which made investors and analysts fearful about future developments. The facilities function as essential local resources because they supply power to multiple regions, which means that any service interruption will affect international energy markets.

According to experts, multiple attacks have already created oil price surges, trigger economic and geopolitical disturbances. The two countries stay silent about their military losses, yet the operational effects create strong psychological impacts.

For traders, diplomats, and global watchers, every missile launch and airstrike is more than a headline-it’s a signal of potential market volatility and shifting alliances. As regional tensions develop, the present events require special observation because they show that energy resources and geopolitical matters have become permanently interconnected.

(With Inputs Fro  Reuters)

Also Read: United We Stand: Netanyahu Honors Israel’s Defenders, Vows Full-Force Action Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 4:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: airstrikeenergy marketsgeopolitical riskHaifa oil refineryiranisraelMiddle East tensionsmissile strikeoil pricesTehran oil depot

RELATED News

MEA Confirms Safe Return of 52,000 Indians Amid West Asia Crisis; Israeli-Iran Strikes Escalate _

Falling Debris Turns Fatal: Pakistani Driver Killed in Dubai’s Al Barsha as Middle East Conflict Escalates With Each Missile

Katyusha Rockets Strike Near US Embassy In Baghdad; Fresh Blasts Rock Tehran And Jerusalem, Escalating Middle East Conflict

‘Coming Home Differently’: Trump Reacts Before Attending Dignified Transfer for Six Fallen US Soldiers at Dover Air Force Base

Dubai Marina Blast: Fire And Smoke Rise From Marina 23 Tower, Nation Issues Advisory; UAE on High Alert

LATEST NEWS

Stocks To Watch March 9–13, 2026: Top Indian Shares Gain Momentum With Dividends, Bonus Issues, and Stock Splits

IND vs NZ: Why India Can Lose T20 World Cup Final? It’s Not Ahmedabad! Real Reasons Explained

Dubai Marina Blast: Fire And Smoke Rise From Marina 23 Tower, Nation Issues Advisory; UAE on High Alert

Loud Explosions Heard In Dubai: 15 Missiles And 119 Drones Destroyed, President Visits Injured And Assures Citizens

ISL 2025-26: Imran Khan Strike Hands Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Win Over Kerala Blasters

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Japan Decimate India 11-0 in Record-Breaking Rout

Pakistan Court Convicts 47 PTI Leaders Who Support Imran Khan – What’s the Reason Behind the May 9 Chaos?

Did Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Attempt Suicide Days After Accusing Family Of Harassment And Torture? Instagram Live Accident Video Goes Viral | Watch

WATCH: Pakistan U19 Captain Farhan Yousaf Smashes Usman Tariq For Big Hits In PAK National T20 Cup 2026

Redeveloping 7 Delhi Government Colonies: Without Spending Taxpayer Money

Middle East Clash Escalates: Iran Strikes Haifa Oil Refinery After US‑Israel Attack On Tehran Oil Depot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Middle East Clash Escalates: Iran Strikes Haifa Oil Refinery After US‑Israel Attack On Tehran Oil Depot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Middle East Clash Escalates: Iran Strikes Haifa Oil Refinery After US‑Israel Attack On Tehran Oil Depot
Middle East Clash Escalates: Iran Strikes Haifa Oil Refinery After US‑Israel Attack On Tehran Oil Depot
Middle East Clash Escalates: Iran Strikes Haifa Oil Refinery After US‑Israel Attack On Tehran Oil Depot
Middle East Clash Escalates: Iran Strikes Haifa Oil Refinery After US‑Israel Attack On Tehran Oil Depot

QUICK LINKS