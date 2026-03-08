Seven Days, Countless Strikes: US‑Israel‑Iran War Ends Week One with Missiles, Diplomacy, Global Shockwaves, and Leadership Reverberations

US-Iran-Israel Conflict Enters Second Week With Escalating Violence
The US‑Israel‑Iran conflict has entered its second week of fighting, which has developed into more than a news story. The conflict began with joint military operations but has developed into a comprehensive international crisis that endangers both regional security and energy markets, which has created worldwide alarm. Military activity throughout the Gulf region, combined with strikes on oil shipping routes, has created a state of emergency for all traders, diplomats, and analysts who need to observe every military action. The situation requires immediate monitoring because the fighting has started to spread beyond its original local boundaries. Its effects ripple worldwide, impacting energy prices and international relations as the world prepares for impending events.
Trump Demands Unconditional Surrender; Iran Holds Its Ground
US President Donald Trump states his opinion without using indirect language. He demanded Iran’s total surrender as a condition for reaching any diplomatic agreement with them. He claimed on social media that Tehran had already surrendered to its neighbors, but actual developments show a completely different situation.
Iran Holds Firm: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who leads the interim council after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s death, said that surrendering the fight is not an option. Iran will conduct military activities but will not attack nations that do not fight against it. The situation requires people to show their resistance against existing threats.
Post‑War Plans & Leadership Moves: Trump proposed that the United States should control the selection process for Iran’s next leader because he viewed Mojtaba Khamenei as an unimportant figure. The Iranian Assembly of Experts will choose a new supreme leader within the next 24 hours. Who will take the reins next? The world is watching
