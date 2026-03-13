‘The President Wants You Right Away’: Donald Trump Abruptly Summons Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent From Live Broadcast, Returns With Shaky Voice | WATCH

A dramatic moment from a live television interview has gone viral after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was abruptly called away during the broadcast when an aide informed him that President Donald Trump wanted to see him “right away.”

The interruption reportedly took place while Bessent was speaking to a journalist about economic and geopolitical developments. The sudden summons forced him to pause the interview and leave immediately for an urgent meeting at the White House.

The moment quickly spread across social media, with many viewers reacting to the tense exchange captured on camera.

Interview Halted After Urgent Message

During the interview, an official approached Bessent and delivered a short but urgent message: the president needed him immediately. The treasury chief promptly stepped away, leaving the conversation unfinished.

Reports suggest the interview had to be paused for nearly two hours while Bessent attended the emergency briefing linked to the ongoing Iran conflict.

When he later returned to continue the interview, observers noted that his tone appeared tense and slightly unsteady. The journalist asked about the situation at the White House and whether the president was under pressure, but Bessent avoided sharing details about the meeting.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was abruptly pulled from a live interview after being told “the President wants you right away.” After returning, his voice was noticeably shaken. pic.twitter.com/jx5CamFi03 — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 13, 2026

War Developments Raise Urgency

The interruption came at a time when tensions between the United States and Iran remain high following military strikes and retaliatory actions in the region. The conflict has disrupted oil shipping routes and raised concerns about global energy supplies.

Officials have also discussed potential steps such as naval escorts for commercial ships moving through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, which handles a major share of the world’s oil trade.

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