Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Son Mojtaba Become Iran's Next Supreme Leader? Here's What Reports Say

Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Become Iran’s Next Supreme Leader? Here’s What Reports Say

A senior Iranian cleric involved in selecting the country’s next supreme leader has indicated that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is expected to take over the powerful position.

Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Become Iran’s Next Supreme Leader? Here’s What Reports Say (Photo Credits: X)
Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Become Iran’s Next Supreme Leader? Here’s What Reports Say (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: March 9, 2026 02:45:06 IST

Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Become Iran’s Next Supreme Leader? Here’s What Reports Say

A senior Iranian cleric involved in selecting the country’s next supreme leader has indicated that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is expected to take over the powerful position. The development comes as tensions intensify across the region following continued military exchanges between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Ayatollah Hosseinali Eshkevari, a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, suggested that the vote to choose the next leader had already taken place and that an announcement could come soon. However, officials have not formally confirmed the decision.

Cleric Signals Mojtaba Khamenei As Successor

Speaking in a video circulated by Iranian media, Eshkevari said the leadership vote had been completed and hinted that the Khamenei name would continue to lead the Islamic Republic. The Assembly of Experts, an 88-member body, is responsible for selecting Iran’s supreme leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei, known for his hardline views and influence within Iran’s political and security networks, has long been considered a potential successor to his father. If confirmed, he would inherit the country’s highest authority, holding final say over major political, military, and state decisions.

A formal announcement has not yet been made, reportedly due to ongoing security concerns and rising threats amid the regional conflict.

Conflict Intensifies Across Region

The potential leadership transition comes as fighting between Iran and its adversaries continues to escalate. Israeli forces have expanded strikes inside Iran, targeting strategic sites including fuel depots in Tehran. Residents reported thick smoke rising over parts of the capital after overnight attacks.

Iran condemned the strikes, calling them a dangerous escalation and accusing its opponents of releasing toxic substances by hitting energy infrastructure. Israeli officials, however, said the facilities were legitimate military targets linked to Iran’s missile programme.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the offensive, stating that the campaign would move forward “without mercy” in an effort to weaken Iran’s leadership.

Regional Attacks And Rising Casualties

Hostilities have also spread beyond Iran and Israel, affecting several Gulf countries. Iranian drones and missiles reportedly struck targets in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure.

In Saudi Arabia’s Al-Kharj city, a projectile hit a residential area, killing two people and injuring several others. Bahrain reported damage to a desalination facility following a drone strike, though water supplies were not disrupted.

The United States also reported a rise in casualties from Iran’s earlier counter-attack, with a seventh American soldier dying from injuries sustained during the assault.

Leadership Decision Yet To Be Announced

Despite growing speculation, Iranian authorities have not officially named the next supreme leader. Sources familiar with the process say Mojtaba Khamenei remains the leading candidate, reflecting the continued influence of conservative factions within Iran’s leadership.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 2:45 AM IST
Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Become Iran’s Next Supreme Leader? Here’s What Reports Say

Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Become Iran’s Next Supreme Leader? Here’s What Reports Say

Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Become Iran’s Next Supreme Leader? Here’s What Reports Say
Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Become Iran’s Next Supreme Leader? Here’s What Reports Say
Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Become Iran’s Next Supreme Leader? Here’s What Reports Say
Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Become Iran’s Next Supreme Leader? Here’s What Reports Say

