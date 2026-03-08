‘Won’t Leave Him Alone’: Iran’s Ali Larijani Warns Donald Trump After Killing Of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei In US-Israel Strikes

A sharp warning has come from senior Iranian leader Ali Larijani as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Larijani directly warned US President Donald Trump that Iran will not forget the assassination of its top leader. He further added that the country would continue to hold him responsible.

US-Israel Strikes Kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

The warning comes after a massive joint military operation carried out by the United States and Israel on February 28. The strikes targeted several Iranian sites and killed the 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He had served as Iran’s supreme leader since 1989. His death triggered a major escalation in the region and has brought Iran, the United States, and Israel closer to a wider war.

Speaking after the attack, Ali Larijani said Iran would not let the issue go and that Donald Trump would have to face the consequences. In a strong message posted online, Larijani wrote that the killing of Khamenei would come at a heavy cost. “Mr Trump, with Netanyahu’s clownish games you dragged the American nation into an unjust war with Iran,” he said.

Missiles And Drone Attacks Escalate Regional Conflict

He also warned that Iran would not leave Trump alone for what it sees as the assassination of its leader. According to Iranian officials, the attack has pushed the region into a dangerous conflict that could last for a long time. Larijani’s remarks are being seen as one of the strongest threats issued by Iran since the start of the war.

The conflict has already led to heavy fighting across the region. Iran has launched missiles and drones at Israeli cities and American military bases in several Gulf countries in retaliation. The United States and Israel have also continued to strike Iranian military sites as the situation keeps escalating.

Trump Dismisses Threat, Claims Iran’s Military Was Crippled

Meanwhile, Donald Trump responded to the threats by dismissing Larijani’s warning. In an interview, he said he was not concerned about the Iranian leader’s comments and claimed the US strikes had badly damaged Iran’s military power. Trump said the attacks had destroyed much of Iran’s naval and air capabilities and eliminated several key leaders.

Despite that response, Iran’s leadership has continued to promise revenge for the killing of Ali Khamenei. Iranian forces and the powerful Revolutionary Guards have already vowed to carry out a “ferocious” retaliation against what they call the “murderers” of their leader.

