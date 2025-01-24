Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Israel Orders UNRWA to Cease Operations in Jerusalem by January 30, 2025

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has been ordered by Israel to halt all operations in Jerusalem and vacate its premises by January 30, 2025.

Israel Orders UNRWA to Cease Operations in Jerusalem by January 30, 2025

UNRWA has been ordered by Israel to halt all operations in Jerusalem and vacate its premises by January 30, 2025.


The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has been ordered by Israel to halt all operations in Jerusalem and vacate its premises by January 30, 2025. This directive follows the passage of controversial legislation by Israeli lawmakers that bans the agency from operating within Israel and East Jerusalem, the latter being a territory annexed by Israel after the Six-Day War in 1967.

Ambassador Danny Danon formally addressed the matter in a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, stating, “UNRWA is required to cease its operations in Jerusalem, and evacuate all premises in which it operates in the city, no later than 30 January 2025.”

UNRWA: A Lifeline for Palestinian Refugees

UNRWA serves approximately six million Palestinian refugees, providing essential services such as education, healthcare, and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. Its presence in East Jerusalem includes schools and health clinics that are integral to the Palestinian community. Despite its critical role, the agency has faced increasing scrutiny and criticism from Israeli officials, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Controversies Surrounding UNRWA

Tensions between Israel and UNRWA have escalated following accusations that some of the agency’s employees were complicit in the deadly October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas. These allegations have fueled calls from Israeli lawmakers to limit or completely ban UNRWA’s activities within their jurisdiction.

Adding to the challenges, the Israeli parliament has enacted laws that prohibit any contact between Israeli officials and UNRWA representatives. However, the agency has not been barred from operating in Gaza or the occupied West Bank.

UNRWA’s Commitment Amid Growing Challenges

Despite the legislative hurdles, UNRWA’s Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to its mission. Earlier this month, Lazzarini emphasized UNRWA’s intent to “stay and deliver” services where it is still authorized to operate. However, he acknowledged the difficulties of navigating a strained operational environment, stating, “Having no bureaucratic or operational relation with Israel makes your operational environment even more challenging.”

The decision to remove UNRWA from Jerusalem has drawn widespread international concern, as the agency is seen as a cornerstone of humanitarian support for Palestinians. The move could disrupt access to vital services for many refugees in the region, further intensifying an already volatile situation.

UNRWA

