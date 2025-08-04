Home > World > Israels’ Netanyahu Urges Red Cross Aid for Hostages in Gaza As Families Warn Against ‘Expanding War’

Israels’ Netanyahu Urges Red Cross Aid for Hostages in Gaza As Families Warn Against ‘Expanding War’

Following videos of visibly emaciated Israeli hostages in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the Red Cross to deliver food and medical care. Protesters have sought a ceasefire deal, while Hamas has demanded humanitarian corridors first. Families warn that war expansion could spell disaster for remaining captives.

Netanyahu called on Red Cross to aid Israeli hostages in Gaza amid disturbing videos and growing public calls for a ceasefire deal, as protesters warn against war escalation. (Photo: X/@netanyahu)
Netanyahu called on Red Cross to aid Israeli hostages in Gaza amid disturbing videos and growing public calls for a ceasefire deal, as protesters warn against war escalation. (Photo: X/@netanyahu)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 4, 2025 18:55:00 IST

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to deliver food and medical care to Israeli hostages in Gaza, following widespread outrage over disturbing videos showing two captives, Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski, looking emaciated, according to a report published by CNN on Monday.

The Red Cross described the videos as “appalling,” urging that the “dire situation must come to an end.” French President Emmanuel Macron called the imagery “unbearable,” while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the footage demonstrated that “Hamas should have no role in Gaza’s future.”

Protesters Demand Hostage Deal

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of protesters took to streets in Tel Aviv, holding signs like ‘Stop the war’ and ‘Leave no one behind,’ calling on Netanyahu to negotiate a hostage release. Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the Israeli prime minister spoke with agency head Julien Lerisson, seeking Red Cross assistance in providing essentials to those held captive.

Starvation Claims and Conditional Cooperation

Netanyahu has denied claims of widespread starvation in Gaza amid warnings from a UN-backed food security agency that the war-ravaged enclave may be experiencing its “worst-case scenario” of famine. Hamas, meanwhile, claimed that the group would “deal positively” with the Red Cross, but only if humanitarian corridors were opened in Gaza.

Abu Obeida, Hamas’s military wing spokesperson recently said hostages ate the same food as fighters and the population, and do not receive special privileges, as reported by CNN. Izzat Al-Rashiq, a Hamas political official, called the images a “definitive response to all who deny the existence of famine in Gaza.”

Rising Malnutrition and Aid Danger

The World Health Organization has said that deaths due to malnutrition in Gaza had surged in July – “over 5,000 children under the age of five needed outpatient malnutrition treatment in early July alone”.

Meanehile, a shooting reported near an aid site in northern Gaza killed at least 13 people and wounded dozens, the report stated, quoting Gaza’s Emergency and Medical Services.

The Red Cross had in March said that it was “hugely disappointing” that the agency officials had yet to visit any hostages.

Ceasefire Talks Stall

Recent ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas to ensure peace in Gaza stalled amid exchange of hostilities. President Donald Trump’s Special envoy Steve Witkoff accused Hamas of lacking the “desire to reach a ceasefire.” Israeli officials, meanwhile, say images of the captives underscore Hamas’s rejection of a deal.

One Israeli official told CNN, “Netanyahu wants to combine freeing the hostages with humanitarian aid into areas outside combat zones… as much as possible, into areas not under Hamas control.”

Families Fear War Could Endanger Remaining Hostages

Hostage families have warned that further escalation could endanger the lives of around 50 hostages still believed to be alive in Gaza. A coalition of families accused Netanyahu of deception “if he relies solely on military action” to secure their release, calling it a “public fraud”, as reported by CNN.

They also condemned Hamas, stating the group has held “innocent people in impossible conditions for over 660 days.”

Tags: home-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

Afghanistan Chokes Under Crisis: Drought and Overcrowding Push Kabul to Breaking Point
‘Trump in High Heels’? Nancy Mace Kicks off South Carolina GOP Governor Bid With Fiesty Message
$50 Million Jet Destroyed: Ukrainian Drones Smash Russian Warplanes at Crimea Airbase
‘Getting Loomered’: Inside Laura Loomer’s Quest to Root Out Disloyalty in Trump Administration
Were Chinese Students at UK Universities Told to Spy on Classmates? Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Digital Ads Now Claim 46% Of India’s Rs 1 Lakh Crore Ad Market: What’s Fueling This Rapid Shift?
Delhi Court Acquits AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Long‑Pending Corruption Case
Will Cillian Murphy Play Lord Voldemort In HBO’s New Harry Potter Series? Fans Say, ‘Anyone Else Will Be Disappointing’
Crutch Cameo Chaos: Tyrese Haliburton Steals the Spotlight at WWE SummerSlam
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Puts State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains
Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030
AIADMK Files Contempt Plea Over ‘Stalin-Named’ Scheme, DMK Takes Matter to SC
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trolls Targeting His Son’s Skin Colour: Not Letting Anyone Off The Hook
RBI’s MPC Meeting Kicks Off: Will August 6 Decision Impact Rates? Economists Predict Major Moves
Historic Finish and Shared Glory: Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Ends in Style
Israels’ Netanyahu Urges Red Cross Aid for Hostages in Gaza As Families Warn Against ‘Expanding War’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israels’ Netanyahu Urges Red Cross Aid for Hostages in Gaza As Families Warn Against ‘Expanding War’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israels’ Netanyahu Urges Red Cross Aid for Hostages in Gaza As Families Warn Against ‘Expanding War’
Israels’ Netanyahu Urges Red Cross Aid for Hostages in Gaza As Families Warn Against ‘Expanding War’
Israels’ Netanyahu Urges Red Cross Aid for Hostages in Gaza As Families Warn Against ‘Expanding War’
Israels’ Netanyahu Urges Red Cross Aid for Hostages in Gaza As Families Warn Against ‘Expanding War’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?