Israeli Army Reports Three Reserve Soldiers Killed In Gaza

On Saturday, the Israeli military reported that three reserve soldiers were killed in combat in the Gaza Strip the day before. The casualties included two sergeants first class and one sergeant major, who died in central Gaza. Two soldiers were killed by a bomb blast, while the third was killed in a gunfight after militants fired on their group, according to military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

Recent weeks have seen intense clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian operatives in central Gaza, particularly around Deir el-Balah. The latest fatalities bring the total number of Israeli military losses in the Gaza campaign to 338 since the ground offensive began on October 27.

The conflict in Gaza began after Hamas-led operatives attacked Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,199 people, predominantly civilians, based on Israeli official figures. Hamas operatives also captured 251 people, with 105 still held in Gaza, including 34 reported dead by the Israeli military.

In response, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has resulted in at least 40,334 deaths, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The UN human rights office has reported that many of the deceased are women and children.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

