Israeli Defence Minister Lambasts Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei as ‘Dictator’ Who Committed ‘War Crimes’

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz lambasted Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday, calling him a “dictator” who “fires aimed shots at hospitals and residential buildings in Israel”. “The cowardly Iranian dictator sits in the depths of the fortified bunker and fires aimed shots at hospitals and residential buildings in Israel. These are war crimes of the most serious kind, and Khamenei will be held accountable for his crimes,” Katz wrote in a post on X.

“The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to increase the intensity of attacks against strategic targets in Iran and against government targets in Tehran in order to remove threats to the State of Israel and undermine the Ayatollahs’ regime,” he further said.

הדיקטטור האיראני הפחדן יושב במעמקי הבונקר הממוגן ויורה ירי מכוון לעבר בתי חולים ובנייני מגורים בישראל. אלה הם פשעי מלחמה מהסוג החמור ביותר – וחמינאי יתן את הדין על פשעיו. ראש הממשלה ואני הנחינו את צה”ל להגביר את עוצמת התקיפות נגד יעדים אסטרטגיים באיראן ונגד יעדים שלטוניים בטהרן… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 19, 2025





Stressing that the “tornado continues to hit Tehran”, Katz had earlier suggested that “Air Force jets have now destroyed the Iranian regime’s Internal Security Headquarters—the Iranian dictator’s central repressive arm.” “As we promised, we will continue to harm symbols of government and strike at the ayatollah regime everywhere,” the Israeli minister wrote in another social media post. Khamenei Rejects Trump’s Call for ‘Unconditional Surrender’