Israeli Defence Minister Lambasts Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei as ‘Dictator’ Who Committed ‘War Crimes’

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, strongly condemned Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling him a "dictator" responsible for "war crimes" after Israeli hospitals and residential buildings were targeted by Iranian forces. Katz vowed to intensify Israeli attacks on Iranian targets, including government facilities in Tehran. His comments come amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with Khamenei reportedly rejecting US President Donald Trump's demand for "unconditional surrender." Trump has also suggested the possibility of joining Israel's military offensive against Iran, even as Tehran continues to assert it will not negotiate under duress. Additionally, Israeli airstrikes have killed key Iranian military and nuclear figures, leading to retaliatory missile attacks from Iran.

Last Updated: June 19, 2025 17:25:23 IST

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz lambasted Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday, calling him a “dictator” who “fires aimed shots at hospitals and residential buildings in Israel”. “The cowardly Iranian dictator sits in the depths of the fortified bunker and fires aimed shots at hospitals and residential buildings in Israel. These are war crimes of the most serious kind, and Khamenei will be held accountable for his crimes,” Katz wrote in a post on X.
“The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to increase the intensity of attacks against strategic targets in Iran and against government targets in Tehran in order to remove threats to the State of Israel and undermine the Ayatollahs’ regime,” he further said.



Stressing that the “tornado continues to hit Tehran”, Katz had earlier suggested that “Air Force jets have now destroyed the Iranian regime’s Internal Security Headquarters—the Iranian dictator’s central repressive arm.”

“As we promised, we will continue to harm symbols of government and strike at the ayatollah regime everywhere,” the Israeli minister wrote in another social media post.

Khamenei Rejects Trump’s Call for ‘Unconditional Surrender’

Notably, Katz’s remarks come as Khamenei reportedly rejected US President Donald Trump’s call for an “unconditional surrender,” warning of dire consequences if the United States intervened militarily in Israel’s escalating war with Iran, according to a report published by The New York Times.

“Intelligent people who know Iran, the nation and the history of Iran, will never speak to this nation in the language of threats, because the Iranian nation cannot be surrendered,” Khamenei had reportedly said in a televised address.

“The Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage.”

The Iranian Supreme Leader also made a pointed rebuke at the Trump administration, writing in a post on X on Thursday, “The very fact that the Zionist regime’s American friends have entered the scene and are saying such things is a sign of that regime’s weakness and inability.”



Trump Says the US Might Still Consider Joining the Israeli Military Offensive Against Iran

Khamenei’s statement came shortly after Trump spoke about the possibility of assassinating Khamenei, although he clarified that the action is on hold “at least for now.”

Trump said the US might still consider joining the Israeli military offensive against Iran, stating, “Nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Despite heightened tensions, both US and Iranian officials issued mixed signals regarding diplomatic engagement. Trump claimed that Iran had reached out for potential talks and reiterated that “nothing’s too late” for a nuclear agreement.

However, Iran’s UN mission rejected the possibility, reportedly saying, “No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House.”

“Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance,” the statement further said.

A senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official told the NYT on the condition of anonymity that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would be open to US-brokered ceasefire talks with Israel. 

Meanwhile, three Iranian government and commercial aircraft were reported to be landing in Oman—a country mediating between Washington and Tehran, although the passengers remain unidentified.

Israeli Airstrike Kill Multiple Senior Iranian Military Figures and Nuclear Scientists

Intensified Israeli airstrikes since last week have reportedly killed multiple senior Iranian military figures and nuclear scientists while targeting missile launch sites and nuclear infrastructure across Iran. Reports suggest Israeli forces hit over 50 targets in Tehran alone, including a centrifuge facility and enrichment component workshops.

Iran retaliated by launching a barrage of ballistic missiles and drones at Israel. While most were reported to be intercepted, the back-and-forth has left citizens on both sides bracing for further escalation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the resilience of Israelis and thanked Trump for his continued support, reportedly saying, “We talk continuously, including last night. We had a very warm conversation.”

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Jerusalem has begun facilitating the evacuation of American citizens from Israel. 

Tags: ayatollah ali khameneiisrael iran conflictisrael katzisrael-iran tensionsisrael-iran war
