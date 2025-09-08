LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israeli Supreme Court rules state failing to properly feed Palestinian prisoners

Israeli Supreme Court rules state failing to properly feed Palestinian prisoners

Israeli Supreme Court rules state failing to properly feed Palestinian prisoners

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 10:44:09 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 8 (ANI): The Israeli Supreme Court, also known as the High Court of Justice, ruled on Sunday (local time) that the state of Israel has not met its legal responsibility to adequately provide food to Palestinian security prisoners, ordering authorities to ensure that inmates receive enough nutrition to meet basic living standards, Times of Israel reported.

According to the Times of Israel, in a two-to-one decision, the court criticised the current prison conditions, marking a significant blow to the country’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who has advocated for stricter treatment of security prisoners.

Judge Daphne Barak-Erez, writing the majority opinion, stated that evidence presented by both the petitioning organisations and the Israel Prison Service (IPS) raised “serious concerns” about the adequacy of food given to prisoners. She noted “indications” that the rations currently provided were insufficient, as reported by the Times of Israel.

“It must be remembered that the painful testimonies of freed [Israeli] hostages show that a stricter food regime [for Palestinian prisoners] does not improve the suffering of our kidnapped brothers who are still in distress and captivity, and even the opposite,” Barak Erez wrote as quoted by Times of Israel.

The case stemmed from petitions filed in April 2024 by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel and the Gisha legal advocacy group. They accused Ben Gvir and the IPS of deliberately reducing food provisions to below subsistence levels, effectively starving Palestinian detainees.

In contrast, Judge David Mintz dissented, saying he found the responses from the National Security Ministry and the IPS to be adequate and believed the food programme met legal requirements.

The ruling is seen as a significant legal and political setback for Ben Gvir, whose policies on prisoner treatment have drawn widespread criticism.

Ben Gvir, later, took to X and slammed the ruling, asking if the Supreme Court judges were “Israel’s”.

He noted that the hostages in Gaza don’t have any court to protect them and that the government will provide the “imprisoned terrorist” the “minimum conditions required by law.”

“Justices of the Supreme Court, are you Israel’s? Our hostages in Gaza have no Supreme Court to protect them. To our shame, the murderous, kidnapping, and despicable rapist Nukhba have a Supreme Court that protects them. We will continue to provide the imprisoned terrorists in jails with the minimum conditions required by law,” the National Security Minister stated. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: court-rulingfoodHigh courtisraelisrael-prison-serviceitamar-ben-gvirpalestinian-prisoners

RELATED News

Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expels CM Gulbar Khan, 11 other lawmakers over party defiance
"Such a horrible waste of humanity": Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine
Donald Trump Makes Sleazy Comment At Female Journalist, Insults Her With THESE Remarks
Putting tariffs on countries that make deals with Russia is "right idea": Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

LATEST NEWS

8th Pay Commission Alert: DA Hike Could Be Your Festive Gift!
"Fight between Constitution believers and ideology bad for country's political, social fabric": SP MP Rajeev Rai on VP elections
Why Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Skip The 2025 VMAs? The White Lotus Star And Rosé Become Only K-Pop Artists To Win VMA This Year
Real Life Panchayat In Delhi? Rekha Gupta’s Husband Spotted Attending A Government Meeting But Here’s What The Rules Say
Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Munawar Faruqui Returns, Roasts Contestants ‘My Uncle Had Scooter, Did No Work’
Punjab: BSF organises medical camp in flood-hit area of Fazilka district
From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?
sitemap newsx test
Delhi police busts Mumbai-based online casino racket; nine arrested including Kingpin
Israeli Supreme Court rules state failing to properly feed Palestinian prisoners

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israeli Supreme Court rules state failing to properly feed Palestinian prisoners

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israeli Supreme Court rules state failing to properly feed Palestinian prisoners
Israeli Supreme Court rules state failing to properly feed Palestinian prisoners
Israeli Supreme Court rules state failing to properly feed Palestinian prisoners
Israeli Supreme Court rules state failing to properly feed Palestinian prisoners

QUICK LINKS