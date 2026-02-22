‘It’s Lucas Daley…’: Bombshell Claims Doorbell Footage ‘Almost Unmasks’ Suspect in Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

Fresh claims surrounding the disappearance of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother are gaining traction on social media. Online commentators have pointed to doorbell camera footage from the Tucson home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, suggesting they may have identified a possible suspect. In a video uploaded on Friday, YouTuber Max Vault alleged that the person responsible could be an individual named Lucas Daley.

The claims have surfaced as the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its third week, with authorities yet to name any suspects despite reports that some media outlets received ransom notes.

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case: Doorbell Footage ‘Almost Unmasks’ Suspect

In his video, Max Vault further alleged that Lucas Daley’s girlfriend, Kayla Day, has a connection to the Guthrie family, stating that “her mother is a Guthrie.” Referring to surveillance footage released by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the YouTuber claimed that a person seen in the video resembles Daley and suggested he may have been present on Nancy Guthrie’s front porch and could be linked to her disappearance.

While saying he was not making direct accusations, Vault argued that the resemblance in the footage — particularly facial features such as the nose and hooded eyes — made him believe the individual could be identified from the images.

“We found photos of Daley with, you know, not all dressed like this. And there’s a tattoo, if you can see me. I don’t know if you can, but there’s a tattoo on his right forearm that goes down as mine does here. If you can see that.” though authorities have not identified a suspect in the case.

Lawyer Denies ‘Any Link’ as Daley Breaks Silence

Meanwhile, Lucas Daley, who has a prior criminal record, addressed the allegations after he and his mother were detained during a SWAT operation. The 37-year-old released a statement on Thursday through his attorney, Chris Scileppi.

Scileppi said that both Daley and his mother were temporarily detained while authorities carried out search warrants, but clarified that neither was arrested in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance or any other case.

He further stated that Daley has “no link whatsoever” to Nancy Guthrie and possesses no information about her alleged kidnapping. According to Scileppi, Daley and his mother, like the rest of the Tucson community, are hoping she is safely reunited with her family.