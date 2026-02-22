LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘It’s Lucas Daley…’: Bombshell Claims Doorbell Footage ‘Almost Unmasks’ Suspect in Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

‘It’s Lucas Daley…’: Bombshell Claims Doorbell Footage ‘Almost Unmasks’ Suspect in Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

Online commentators have pointed to doorbell camera footage from the Tucson home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, suggesting they may have identified a possible suspect.

Doorbell Footage ‘Almost Unmasks’ Suspect in Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case. Photo:X
Doorbell Footage ‘Almost Unmasks’ Suspect in Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case. Photo:X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 22, 2026 05:27:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘It’s Lucas Daley…’: Bombshell Claims Doorbell Footage ‘Almost Unmasks’ Suspect in Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

Fresh claims surrounding the disappearance of Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother are gaining traction on social media. Online commentators have pointed to doorbell camera footage from the Tucson home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, suggesting they may have identified a possible suspect. In a video uploaded on Friday, YouTuber Max Vault alleged that the person responsible could be an individual named Lucas Daley.

The claims have surfaced as the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its third week, with authorities yet to name any suspects despite reports that some media outlets received ransom notes.

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case: Doorbell Footage ‘Almost Unmasks’ Suspect 

In his video, Max Vault further alleged that Lucas Daley’s girlfriend, Kayla Day, has a connection to the Guthrie family, stating that “her mother is a Guthrie.” Referring to surveillance footage released by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the YouTuber claimed that a person seen in the video resembles Daley and suggested he may have been present on Nancy Guthrie’s front porch and could be linked to her disappearance.

You Might Be Interested In

While saying he was not making direct accusations, Vault argued that the resemblance in the footage — particularly facial features such as the nose and hooded eyes — made him believe the individual could be identified from the images.

“We found photos of Daley with, you know, not all dressed like this. And there’s a tattoo, if you can see me. I don’t know if you can, but there’s a tattoo on his right forearm that goes down as mine does here. If you can see that.”  though authorities have not identified a suspect in the case. 

Lawyer Denies ‘Any Link’ as Daley Breaks Silence 

Meanwhile, Lucas Daley, who has a prior criminal record, addressed the allegations after he and his mother were detained during a SWAT operation. The 37-year-old released a statement on Thursday through his attorney, Chris Scileppi.

Scileppi said that both Daley and his mother were temporarily detained while authorities carried out search warrants, but clarified that neither was arrested in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance or any other case.

He further stated that Daley has “no link whatsoever” to Nancy Guthrie and possesses no information about her alleged kidnapping. According to Scileppi, Daley and his mother, like the rest of the Tucson community, are hoping she is safely reunited with her family.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 5:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: how Nancy Guthrie kidnappedNancy Guthrie KidnapNancy Guthrie Kidnapping CaseSavannah Guthrie motherSavannah Guthrie Nancy Guthrietoday showwho is Nancy Guthriewho is Savannah Guthrie mother

RELATED News

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

US To Stop Collecting Illegal Trump Tariffs After Big Supreme Court Ruling – Will Donald Trump Face $175 Billion Refund Fallout After Major Policy Blow?

NYC Travel Ban: Zohran Mamdani Declares State Of Emergency As Monster Blizzard Hits New York City, ‘Worst Is Yet To Come’ Warning Issued

FBI Director Kash Patel Drinks Beer, Bangs Table, Parties In Locker Room, Viral Video Sparks Fresh Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Kara Braxton, Pillar of the Detroit Shock Dynasty, Dies at 43

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

‘It’s Lucas Daley…’: Bombshell Claims Doorbell Footage ‘Almost Unmasks’ Suspect in Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘It’s Lucas Daley…’: Bombshell Claims Doorbell Footage ‘Almost Unmasks’ Suspect in Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘It’s Lucas Daley…’: Bombshell Claims Doorbell Footage ‘Almost Unmasks’ Suspect in Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case
‘It’s Lucas Daley…’: Bombshell Claims Doorbell Footage ‘Almost Unmasks’ Suspect in Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case
‘It’s Lucas Daley…’: Bombshell Claims Doorbell Footage ‘Almost Unmasks’ Suspect in Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case
‘It’s Lucas Daley…’: Bombshell Claims Doorbell Footage ‘Almost Unmasks’ Suspect in Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

QUICK LINKS