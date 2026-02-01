‘It’s The Opposite Of What People Were Hoping’: Donald Trump Finally Reacts To New Epstein Files, Takes A Dig At ‘Radical Left’

Donald Trump has jumped on the latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein files, saying they actually clear his name.

On Friday, the US Department of Justice dropped over three million documents, part of a law that forces them to show most of what they dug up during two decades of Epstein investigations.

Trump Says Epstein Files ‘Absolve’ Him After US Releases Millions of Documents

Epstein, of course, was the infamous financier and convicted paedophile whose shadow still hangs over a lot of powerful people.

For the first time since these files came out, Trump spoke up. While flying to Florida on Saturday, he told reporters, “I didn’t read them myself, but some very important people told me they don’t just clear me, they actually prove the opposite of what the radical left wanted.”

Trump asked about Epstein files: ‘not only does it ABSOLVE me, it’s the opposite of what radical left were hoping’ On transcripts appearing to show Michael Wolff and Epstein ‘conspiring to hurt me politically’ https://t.co/Mxeg0RAuur pic.twitter.com/yDilIeS5qP — RT (@RT_com) February 1, 2026

Epstein Document Dump Sparks Reactions

Trump’s history with Epstein goes back a ways. In 2002, he called Epstein a “terrific guy” and mentioned he liked women “on the younger side.” After Epstein died in 2019, Trump said they’d had a falling out and hadn’t talked in 15 years.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to testify in front of the US Congress about his own ties to Epstein.

The latest round of documents includes three photos that appear to show Andrew on all fours over a woman lying on the floor, though nobody’s saying where or when those were taken.

Andrew has always strongly denied doing anything wrong in connection with Epstein.

What did Keir Starmer say?

Speaking to reporters while heading home from Japan, Sir Keir said, “I’ve always said, anyone with information should be ready to share it, however they’re asked. You can’t put victims first if you’re not willing to do that. Epstein’s victims are the priority here. As for an apology, that’s really up to Andrew.”

The new files also name others, including Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the US. Several photos show him in nothing but his underwear, talking with a woman in a bathrobe.

There are a few versions of basically the same shot, all showing the former cabinet minister in his underpants.

ALSO READ: US President Donald Trump Makes Big Claim, Says India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela Not Iran, ‘We’ve Already Made A Deal’