Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jain’s Release: Sisodia Celebrates With ‘Our Hero Is Back!

The Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in connection with a money laundering case. Jain was arrested in May 2022 and has spent nearly 18 months in custody.

Jain’s Release: Sisodia Celebrates With ‘Our Hero Is Back!

The Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in connection with a money laundering case. Jain was arrested in May 2022 and has spent nearly 18 months in custody.

Upon Satyendra Jain’s release from Tihar Jail, AAP leader Manish Sisodia expressed his joy, stating, “Bahut khushi ki baat hai, hamara hero wapis aa gaya hai…”

Emotional Release for Jain’s Family

Following the court’s decision, Jain’s wife and daughter were seen in tears of relief. The court noted the length of Jain’s incarceration, emphasizing the significance of this ruling.

Bail Conditions

Jain has been granted bail upon furnishing a bond of ₹50,000 along with a surety bond of the same amount. The court had previously reserved its judgment on Jain’s regular bail application on October 5.

Legal Arguments Presented

Senior advocate N. Hariharan and Advocate Vivek Jain represented Satyendar Jain, arguing that there was no risk of witness tampering and that he posed no flight risk. They pointed out that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had failed to establish a clear basis for their claims, stating, “The CBI has said that Proceeds of Crime (POC) is ₹1.27 crores, while the ED claims it’s ₹4.68 crores.”

The counsel argued for bail on the grounds of the prolonged investigation, stating, “You (ED) are still investigating it for the last five years. The charges are yet to be framed.”

Comparison with Other Cases

The defense noted the lengthy detentions of other political figures, including Manish Sisodia, who spent 17 months in custody before being granted bail. “There are 108 witnesses and 5,000 pages of documents. The trial is not likely to conclude in the near future,” they argued.

ED’s Opposition

Special Counsel for the ED, Zoheb Hossain, opposed the bail application, asserting that there were indeed ₹4.81 crores in proceeds of crime and that delays in the trial were due to the accused seeking multiple adjournments. “Had the accused been cooperative, we would be at an advanced stage of trial,” Hossain stated.

Final Remarks

In rebuttal, Hariharan questioned the ED’s inconsistencies regarding the amount of alleged proceeds, asking, “Are Article 21 rights different for Satyendar Jain and Sisodia?” He concluded by reiterating the importance of fair legal standards for all individuals.

Jain’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate was made on May 30, 2022, under allegations of money laundering.

ALSO READ: Another Conspiracy Fails’ – AAP Celebrates Bail Grant For Satyendar Jain

Filed under

AAP Manish Sisodia satyendar jain Tihar Jail
Advertisement

Also Read

Rats Found In Utensils And Raw Food At IIT Roorkee Canteen

Rats Found In Utensils And Raw Food At IIT Roorkee Canteen

Tony Bennett: Virginia Coach Retires, Says ‘I’m No Longer The Best Coach To Lead’

Tony Bennett: Virginia Coach Retires, Says ‘I’m No Longer The Best Coach To Lead’

Why Was Former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler Arrested In Tennessee?

Why Was Former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler Arrested In Tennessee?

ICICI Lombard Q2 FY25 Results: Net profit Increases 20% To Rs 693 crore

ICICI Lombard Q2 FY25 Results: Net profit Increases 20% To Rs 693 crore

No Friends, No Non-Veg: Gen Z Faces Extreme House-Hunting In Delhi And Bengaluru

No Friends, No Non-Veg: Gen Z Faces Extreme House-Hunting In Delhi And Bengaluru

Entertainment

Sebastian Stan Recalls He ‘Desperately Wanted’ To Star In Star Trek And Green Lantern After Getting Really Close To The Role

Sebastian Stan Recalls He ‘Desperately Wanted’ To Star In Star Trek And Green Lantern After

Denise Richards Recalls Failing 1995 Showgirls’ Audition, Calls It A Blessing

Denise Richards Recalls Failing 1995 Showgirls’ Audition, Calls It A Blessing

Dune: Prophecy’s New Trailer Makes Fan Go Gaga Over Tabu As She Gears For Her Hollywood Debut

Dune: Prophecy’s New Trailer Makes Fan Go Gaga Over Tabu As She Gears For Her

Anupam Kher Update Fans On Govinda’s Health

Anupam Kher Update Fans On Govinda’s Health

Disney Reveals ‘Prince Charming’ Film With Acclaimed Director Paul King At The Helm!

Disney Reveals ‘Prince Charming’ Film With Acclaimed Director Paul King At The Helm!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox