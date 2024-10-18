Jain’s Release: Sisodia Celebrates With ‘Our Hero Is Back!

The Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in connection with a money laundering case. Jain was arrested in May 2022 and has spent nearly 18 months in custody.

Upon Satyendra Jain’s release from Tihar Jail, AAP leader Manish Sisodia expressed his joy, stating, “Bahut khushi ki baat hai, hamara hero wapis aa gaya hai…”

#WATCH | Delhi: On the release of Delhi’s former minister Satyendra Jain from Tihar Jail, AAP leader Manish Sisodia says, “Bahut khushi ki baat hai, hamara hero wapis aa gaya hai…” https://t.co/vB2iOfkw9o pic.twitter.com/iKjIlwGpzC — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2024

Emotional Release for Jain’s Family

Following the court’s decision, Jain’s wife and daughter were seen in tears of relief. The court noted the length of Jain’s incarceration, emphasizing the significance of this ruling.

Bail Conditions

Jain has been granted bail upon furnishing a bond of ₹50,000 along with a surety bond of the same amount. The court had previously reserved its judgment on Jain’s regular bail application on October 5.

Legal Arguments Presented

Senior advocate N. Hariharan and Advocate Vivek Jain represented Satyendar Jain, arguing that there was no risk of witness tampering and that he posed no flight risk. They pointed out that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had failed to establish a clear basis for their claims, stating, “The CBI has said that Proceeds of Crime (POC) is ₹1.27 crores, while the ED claims it’s ₹4.68 crores.”

The counsel argued for bail on the grounds of the prolonged investigation, stating, “You (ED) are still investigating it for the last five years. The charges are yet to be framed.”

Comparison with Other Cases

The defense noted the lengthy detentions of other political figures, including Manish Sisodia, who spent 17 months in custody before being granted bail. “There are 108 witnesses and 5,000 pages of documents. The trial is not likely to conclude in the near future,” they argued.

ED’s Opposition

Special Counsel for the ED, Zoheb Hossain, opposed the bail application, asserting that there were indeed ₹4.81 crores in proceeds of crime and that delays in the trial were due to the accused seeking multiple adjournments. “Had the accused been cooperative, we would be at an advanced stage of trial,” Hossain stated.

Final Remarks

In rebuttal, Hariharan questioned the ED’s inconsistencies regarding the amount of alleged proceeds, asking, “Are Article 21 rights different for Satyendar Jain and Sisodia?” He concluded by reiterating the importance of fair legal standards for all individuals.

Jain’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate was made on May 30, 2022, under allegations of money laundering.

