LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > World > James Harden pours in 30 as Clippers smash Suns

James Harden pours in 30 as Clippers smash Suns

James Harden pours in 30 as Clippers smash Suns
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 11:02:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

James Harden pours in 30 as Clippers smash Suns

James Harden scored 26 of his game-high 30 points in the first half, and the Los Angeles Clippers dominated the middle periods to cruise past the Phoenix Suns 129-102 on Friday in Inglewood, Calif. Harden got rolling on offense early, igniting an early Clippers rally from a nine-point deficit. He sank three 3-pointers in a 37-second stretch late in the first half. Los Angeles held Phoenix to just 7-of-24 shooting (29.2%) from the floor in the second period while hitting 14 of 21 (66.7%) on the other end. The Clippers outpaced the Suns in the quarter 38-23 to take a 16-point lead into the break, then continued the onslaught after halftime. The hosts outshot the Suns in the third quarter, 11-for-17 (64.7%) to 7-for-22 (31.8%), opening up a lead of as many as 32 points. Kawhi Leonard, coming off a rough performance on offense in Los Angeles' season-opening loss at Utah, regrouped with 27 points on 11-of-21 shooting on Friday. He scored 10 points in the third quarter. Leonard added five rebounds and five assists, complementing Harden's solid all-around game that featured seven rebounds and seven assists. Harden shot 5-for-7 from 3-point range, joining Derrick Jones Jr. in pacing the Clippers to a 16-of-29 performance (55.2%) from beyond the arc. Jones went 5-for-5 on 3-point attempts and 6-for-6 from the floor overall on the way to 17 points. Los Angeles' Kris Dunn added 14 points and John Collins chipped in 10, both coming off the bench. Offseason veteran acquisitions Brook Lopez and Chris Paul combined for only six points — with Lopez accounting for all six — but Lopez grabbed six rebounds and Paul dished a game-high eight assists. The Los Angeles defense limited Phoenix's Devin Booker, who scored 31 points in a season-opening win over the Sacramento Kings, to 18 points. The Clippers also forced Booker into three of Phoenix's 18 turnovers. Phoenix's Dillon Brooks committed four turnovers but finished with a team-high 21 points. Brooks shot 5-for-10 from 3-point range, while the rest of the Suns went 11-for-42. Collin Gillespie, who scored 13 points off the bench, shot 3-for-8 from long range. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 11:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Thailand Mourns: Queen Sirikit, Beloved Former Queen of Thailand and Mother of the Reigning Monarch, Dies at 93

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

UPDATE 1-Baseball-Blue Jays stun Ohtani, Dodgers in World Series opener

Addison Barger, Blue Jays slam Dodgers in World Series opener

Who Is Jimmy Lai? Trump Voices Support For Jailed Hong Kong Media Tycoon Amid High-Stakes Trial

LATEST NEWS

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 25: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi Government Announces Public Holiday on October 27

China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says

UN cybercrime treaty to be signed in Hanoi to tackle global offences

Maharashtra Woman Doctor’s Suicide: Prashant Bankar, Landlord’s Son, The Man Named In Palm Note, Arrested

James Harden pours in 30 as Clippers smash Suns

Will Virat Kohli Retire Today After Australia vs India 3rd ODI? Here’s What We Know So Far

Blue Jays slam Dodgers 11-4 in World Series opener

James Harden pours in 30 as Clippers smash Suns

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

James Harden pours in 30 as Clippers smash Suns

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

James Harden pours in 30 as Clippers smash Suns
James Harden pours in 30 as Clippers smash Suns
James Harden pours in 30 as Clippers smash Suns
James Harden pours in 30 as Clippers smash Suns

QUICK LINKS