Home > World > JD Vance Breaks Silence: ‘My Wife Has No Plans To Convert’, Clears Air After Controversial Remark Sparks Row

US Vice President JD Vance addressed backlash over comments about his wife Usha’s faith, clarifying she “has no plans to convert.” He defended his remarks as an expression of personal belief and criticized the outrage as “anti-Christian bigotry.”

JD Vance Clarifies: ‘My Wife Has No Plans to Convert’ Amid Faith Remark Row (Pc: X)
JD Vance Clarifies: ‘My Wife Has No Plans to Convert’ Amid Faith Remark Row (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 31, 2025 22:37:17 IST

US Vice President JD Vance has sought to quell social media fury by clarifying remarks he made concerning his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, about him hoping that she would eventually embrace Christianity.

The controversy exploded after Vance, addressing a Turning Point USA gathering in Mississippi, expressed his personal desire that his wife, raised as a Hindu, “come to Christ” but immediately qualified it by asserting that it was a matter of free will. The Vice President was quickly accused by some of disrespecting his wife’s deeply personal religious identity and pandering to a conservative base.

‘She Has No Plans to Convert’

JD Vance gave a straightforward response to the escalating uproar in a lengthy post on X (once Twitter), wherein he stated, “She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert” in order to end speculation regarding his wife intentions. He defended his earlier remarks as being a natural expression of his own Christian faith and the desire to share the “Gospel” with those he loves-close to his heart, including his wife.



He criticized the ensuing outrage and branded parts of the dissent as “anti-Christian bigotry”, attempting to repress a normal form of a religious expression within an inter-religious marriage.

Interfaith Marriage and Free Will

The personally clarifying dynamic of the Vance household is that it juggles two separate faiths. JD Vance is a convert to Catholicism and Usha Vance, who follows the faith of her ancestors, maintains her Hindu traditions, and has three children being raised as Christian.

On their arrangement, the Second Lady has previously spoken that the children would have an option of either being baptized Catholic. JD Vance reiterated their mutual understanding, stating that he would “continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life,” and understanding the principle of Christianity that one should attend to the will of other people in matters of their belief.

His preliminary comments, which reflected that Usha often attends church, were also made as a public endorsement of a private wish, not as a demand for action.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 10:37 PM IST
QUICK LINKS