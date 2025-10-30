JD Vance Wants Hindu Wife Usha To Convert To Christianity, Says ‘But If She Doesn’t…’

US Vice President JD Vance has said that he hopes his Indian-origin wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, who was raised Hindu, will eventually embrace Christianity while stressing that their interfaith marriage is based on mutual respect and free will.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday, Vance told the audience that Usha often joins him for church services and that he hopes she might one day be “moved” by the same faith that shaped his own spiritual journey.

“Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do,” Vance said. “Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

He added that while he hopes she converts, her autonomy and beliefs remain respected.

“If she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will — so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.”

Interfaith Marriage, Shared Decisions

Vance also revealed that although Usha comes from a Hindu family, neither of them was very religious when they met at Yale Law School. Over time, Usha supported him as he explored Christianity, eventually leading to his conversion to Catholicism in 2019.

The couple has three children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel and Vance confirmed that they are being raised in the Christian faith. The children attend a Christian/Catholic school.

In an earlier interview on Meghan McCain’s podcast, Usha had said that although she does not intend to convert, she fully supports her husband’s religious beliefs and allows their children to choose their own spiritual path.

“We send our kids to Catholic school and give them the choice. They can decide whether they want to be baptised and go through the process,” she said.

Usha Vance’s Role in His Conversion

Vance has openly acknowledged that Usha played an important part in his spiritual transformation.

“When I started to re-engage with my faith, Usha was very supportive,” Vance had said in an earlier Fox News interview. “I have seen the power of a religious upbringing in my own life. JD was searching for something, and that felt right for him.”

Usha, explaining why she supported his conversion, said she grew up seeing the value of faith through her Hindu parents.

