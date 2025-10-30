LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > World > JD Vance Wants Hindu Wife Usha To Convert To Christianity, Says ‘But If She Doesn’t…’

JD Vance Wants Hindu Wife Usha To Convert To Christianity, Says ‘But If She Doesn’t…’

US Vice President JD Vance said he hopes his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, will eventually convert to Christianity, though he respects her free will. Usha, who was raised Hindu, supports his faith journey, and their children are being raised Christian.

JD Vance said he hopes his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, will eventually convert to Christianity. (Photo: ANI)
JD Vance said he hopes his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, will eventually convert to Christianity. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 30, 2025 18:37:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JD Vance Wants Hindu Wife Usha To Convert To Christianity, Says ‘But If She Doesn’t…’

US Vice President JD Vance has said that he hopes his Indian-origin wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, who was raised Hindu, will eventually embrace Christianity while stressing that their interfaith marriage is based on mutual respect and free will.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday, Vance told the audience that Usha often joins him for church services and that he hopes she might one day be “moved” by the same faith that shaped his own spiritual journey.

“Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do,” Vance said. “Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

He added that while he hopes she converts, her autonomy and beliefs remain respected.

“If she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will — so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.”

Interfaith Marriage, Shared Decisions

Vance also revealed that although Usha comes from a Hindu family, neither of them was very religious when they met at Yale Law School. Over time, Usha supported him as he explored Christianity, eventually leading to his conversion to Catholicism in 2019.

The couple has three children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel and Vance confirmed that they are being raised in the Christian faith. The children attend a Christian/Catholic school.

In an earlier interview on Meghan McCain’s podcast, Usha had said that although she does not intend to convert, she fully supports her husband’s religious beliefs and allows their children to choose their own spiritual path.

“We send our kids to Catholic school and give them the choice. They can decide whether they want to be baptised and go through the process,” she said.

Usha Vance’s Role in His Conversion

Vance has openly acknowledged that Usha played an important part in his spiritual transformation.

“When I started to re-engage with my faith, Usha was very supportive,” Vance had said in an earlier Fox News interview.

“I have seen the power of a religious upbringing in my own life. JD was searching for something, and that felt right for him.”

Usha, explaining why she supported his conversion, said she grew up seeing the value of faith through her Hindu parents.

ALSO READ: Vladimir Putin’s Russia Reacts Cautiously To Trump’s Nuclear Testing Remarks: ‘Until Now, We Didn’t know…’

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 6:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14jd vanceJD Vance Hindu wife conversionJD Vance newsJD Vance Usha Vance ChristianityUsha Vance

RELATED News

Vladimir Putin’s Russia Reacts Cautiously To Trump’s Nuclear Testing Remarks: ‘Until Now, We Didn’t know…’

Why Changpeng Zhao’s Cleared Record Could Reshape Global Crypto Policy

Did FBI Director Kash Patel Use Government Jet To Watch Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Perform? Controversy Explained

Did You Know About Japan’s ‘No Visible Tattoo’ Policy in Gyms and Hot Springs?

Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery

LATEST NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan To Play Vampire In New Movie After KING? Superstar Drops A Big Hint, Calls It ‘Bloody Good Idea’

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…

Germany And India Reinforce Cooperation In Wind Energy

Chhath Puja Horror in UP’s Chandauli: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed and Buried in Chaff, Culprit Roams Free

Justice Surya Kant Appointed As 53rd Chief Justice Of India, To Take Charge On November 24

Kerala Blasters Edge Rajasthan FC 1-0 In AIFF Super Cup 2025 Thriller

Indian Family In Switzerland Packs Hotel Buffet Breakfast Despite ‘No Takeaway’ Rule

JD Vance Wants Hindu Wife Usha To Convert To Christianity, Says ‘But If She Doesn’t…’

Game Changers Texfab Hosts Successful Investor Roadshows Ahead of SME IPO

Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body

JD Vance Wants Hindu Wife Usha To Convert To Christianity, Says ‘But If She Doesn’t…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JD Vance Wants Hindu Wife Usha To Convert To Christianity, Says ‘But If She Doesn’t…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JD Vance Wants Hindu Wife Usha To Convert To Christianity, Says ‘But If She Doesn’t…’
JD Vance Wants Hindu Wife Usha To Convert To Christianity, Says ‘But If She Doesn’t…’
JD Vance Wants Hindu Wife Usha To Convert To Christianity, Says ‘But If She Doesn’t…’
JD Vance Wants Hindu Wife Usha To Convert To Christianity, Says ‘But If She Doesn’t…’

QUICK LINKS