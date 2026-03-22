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Home > World News > JD Vance’s ‘Persuading Wife For 4th Child’ Remark Triggers Backlash, Netizens Call It ‘Gross, Cringe’ Online

JD Vance’s ‘Persuading Wife For 4th Child’ Remark Triggers Backlash, Netizens Call It ‘Gross, Cringe’ Online

JD Vance announced his fourth child with wife Usha Vance, but his remark about “persuading” her drew backlash online. Netizens called it “gross” and “cringe,” sparking debate over tone, gender roles, and how public figures discuss family decisions.

JD Vance’s ‘Persuading’ Wife Remark on 4th Child Sparks Backlash
JD Vance’s ‘Persuading’ Wife Remark on 4th Child Sparks Backlash

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: March 22, 2026 02:14:37 IST

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JD Vance’s ‘Persuading Wife For 4th Child’ Remark Triggers Backlash, Netizens Call It ‘Gross, Cringe’ Online

Vice President JD Vance announced during a campaign event in Auburn Hills, Michigan, that he and Usha Vance, his wife, will have their fourth child, which is a son expected to be born in late July.

The announcement became less important because he selected particular words to explain their decision-making processes. Vance told the crowd that Usha had initially given him an ultimatum between pursuing the vice presidency or expanding their family. 

He ended his speech by showing his ability to convince people when he said, “I am persuasive because I got both,” which made the audience laugh uncomfortably while social media users immediately criticized him.

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Netizens React to “Cringe” Persuasion Narrative

Digital communities responded to the situation with an immediate reaction that showed their strongest disapproval. Users called the vice president’s speech “gross” and “cringe” because they found it unacceptable.

Social media critics said that framing a spouse’s hesitation as something to be overcome through “persuasion” showed Usha’s empty existence because she had to handle both pregnancy and her duties as a public figure. Some commenters even drew parallels to dystopian themes, questioning the power dynamics within the marriage.

The public response shows increasing awareness about how public figures need to handle discussions about reproductive decisions and the societal demands that require women to manage both professional growth and home responsibilities.

Debunking Speculation Amid Growing Families

The announcement functioned as an official response that disproved the divorce rumors that had persisted for months after Usha removed her wedding ring.

The couple confirmed their pregnancy while showing appreciation for their medical team because they wanted to present themselves as one unit. The baby announcement from the couple comes at a time when both press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Katie Miller have reported their own family news for similar family expansion trends.

The Vances dedicate their summer to bringing home their newborn son while the vice president’s comedic remarks create a divisive issue for voters who want to understand how gender matters influence political contests.

Also Read: ‘Their Leaders Are All Gone,’ Donald Trump Mocks Iran Talks Days After Ali Larijani’s Death, U.S. Wants Dialogue Amid Uncertain Iranian Leadership

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JD Vance’s ‘Persuading Wife For 4th Child’ Remark Triggers Backlash, Netizens Call It ‘Gross, Cringe’ Online

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JD Vance’s ‘Persuading Wife For 4th Child’ Remark Triggers Backlash, Netizens Call It ‘Gross, Cringe’ Online

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JD Vance’s ‘Persuading Wife For 4th Child’ Remark Triggers Backlash, Netizens Call It ‘Gross, Cringe’ Online
JD Vance’s ‘Persuading Wife For 4th Child’ Remark Triggers Backlash, Netizens Call It ‘Gross, Cringe’ Online
JD Vance’s ‘Persuading Wife For 4th Child’ Remark Triggers Backlash, Netizens Call It ‘Gross, Cringe’ Online
JD Vance’s ‘Persuading Wife For 4th Child’ Remark Triggers Backlash, Netizens Call It ‘Gross, Cringe’ Online

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