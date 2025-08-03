Who is Jeanine Pirro? US Senate Confirms Former Fox News Host as DC’s Top Federal Prosecutor

Jeanine Pirro, best known in recent years as a fiery co-host on Fox News’ The Five, is now officially the top federal prosecutor for Washington, DC after the Senate confirmed her nomination in a 50-45 vote, marking a return to a courtroom-focused role after years in the national media spotlight.

Before rejoining public service in May as acting US Attorney for the District of Columbia, Pirro regularly interviewed Donald Trump on-air and gained prominence as one of his staunchest media allies, reports suggesr.

A Legal Background That Runs Deep

Despite her TV persona, Pirro comes with decades of legal experience. She graduated from Albany Law School in 1975 and began her public legal career in New York’s Westchester County, as reported by The Associated Press. She was elected judge in 1990 and later served three terms as the county’s district attorney.

In contrast to Trump’s initial nominee for the post, conservative activist Ed Martin Jr who reportedly lacked courtroom or prosecutorial experience, Pirro’s resume, experts say, carries significant legal weight.

Trump’s First Pick Withdrawn After January 6 Backlash

Trump had originally nominated Ed Martin Jr, but his outspoken support for Capitol rioters drew backlash, even among Republicans. After Senator Lisa Murkowski signalled opposition, Martin’s name was pulled. He now serves as the Justice Department’s pardon attorney.

Pirro, by contrast, was supported unanimously by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Democrats, however, boycotted the vote in protest of another judicial nominee.

Controversies Follow Her Appointment

Pirro, whose confirmation hasn’t come without criticism, remains a defendant in a $2.7 billion libel lawsuit brought by voting tech company Smartmatic, according to the AP report. The lawsuit, filed in 2021, accuses Pirro and Fox News of spreading false claims about the 2020 election, the report said.

Her ex-husband, Albert Pirro, was convicted in 2000 on tax evasion charges. Trump granted him a last-minute pardon at the end of his presidency.

As US Attorney for DC, Pirro will now lead prosecutions in one of the most politically sensitive jurisdictions in the country, handling high-profile cases, including those tied to January 6 and beyond.