Sunday, January 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Jimmy Carter’s Funeral Procession Begins In South Georgia

The final journey of Jimmy Carter began in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, as mourners gather to honor the longest-living U.S. president, who passed away at 100.

A solemn and poignant farewell began on Saturday in south Georgia, as the nation mourned the passing of Jimmy Carter, the longest-living U.S. president, who died at 100 years old on December 29. His final journey started with a motorcade carrying his flag-draped casket from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, with the hearse slowly making its way toward Plains, Carter’s hometown.

As the motorcade passed Carter’s boyhood home, mourners lined the streets of Plains, many holding flowers or wearing commemorative pins bearing the late president’s image. For many, this was not just a farewell to a leader but a reflection of his legacy—his tireless humanitarian work and commitment to peace. A train whistle sounded through the air as former Secret Service agents, who had once guarded Carter, served as pallbearers. Their hands placed solemnly on their hearts marked a final act of respect.

Among the mourners was 12-year-old Will Porter Shelbrock, born more than three decades after Carter left office. He traveled from Gainesville, Florida, with his grandmother to pay tribute to the man they admired for his work building homes and promoting peace. Shelbrock said, “He was ahead of his time on what he tried to do and tried to accomplish.”

The procession will stop at Carter’s family farm, where the National Park Service will ring the old farm bell 39 times in honor of his place as the 39th president. Carter’s body will then travel to Atlanta, where a moment of silence will be held before his remains lie in repose at the Carter Presidential Center.

On Tuesday, Carter’s journey continues to Washington, where he will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. His state funeral will take place at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday, before he is laid to rest next to his wife, Rosalynn, in Plains.

