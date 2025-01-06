US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he will attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump, promising that the election will be "certified peacefully."

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he will attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump, promising that the election will be “certified peacefully.” In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Biden reassured Americans that the transfer of power will be conducted smoothly and without disruption. He also took the opportunity to reflect on the violent Capitol Hill attack of 2021, stating, “We should be proud that our democracy withstood this assault. And we should be glad we will not see such a shameful attack again this year.”

Congress Set to Certify Trump’s Election Victory

On Monday, Congress will gather in Washington to formally certify Trump’s victory in the November elections. The session, scheduled to take place during the cold winter months, will be presided over by Kamala Harris, the current US Vice President and former challenger to Trump in the 2020 presidential race. The certification marks a crucial step in the peaceful transition of power to the incoming administration.

Biden Reminds America of the Capitol Hill Attack

In his opinion piece, Biden stressed the significance of the events that took place on January 6, 2021, saying, “After what we all witnessed on January 6, 2021, we know we can never again take it for granted.” He called for Americans to remember the brutal attack on the Capitol, stating, “To tell us we didn’t see what we all saw with our own eyes… We cannot allow the truth to be lost.” The president emphasized that while the country has faced challenges, the democratic process will proceed without obstruction this year.

Biden’s Invitation to Trump for White House Visit

Biden also assured the public that the transition would proceed without incident. He wrote, “I have invited the incoming president to the White House on the morning of January 20, and I will be present for his inauguration that afternoon.” This is a significant moment, especially considering that Trump had chosen not to attend Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

Biden Speaks Out Against ‘Rewriting’ History

Earlier on Sunday, Biden addressed the issue of the Capitol Hill attack while speaking to reporters at the White House. He emphasized that the events of January 6, 2021, should not be “rewritten” and stated, “I don’t think it should be forgotten.” His remarks reflect his belief that the assault on the Capitol must be remembered and acknowledged, as it was a critical moment in American history.

Biden Warned of Trump’s Threat to Democracy

Throughout 2024, Biden made it a point to warn the American public about the dangers Trump posed to the nation’s democratic system. This past week, Biden awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson, two key figures in the congressional investigation into the Capitol riot. Their efforts were crucial in uncovering the truth about the events that led to the attack.

Biden Reaffirms Peaceful Transition of Power

Biden continued his message of ensuring a smooth transition of power. “I’ve reached out to make sure the smooth transition,” he said, stressing the importance of returning to the “basic, normal transfer of power.” The president also reiterated his commitment to overseeing a peaceful handover of leadership, contrasting it with the turmoil and uncertainty that marked the previous transition after the 2020 elections.

When asked if he still viewed Trump as a threat to democracy, Biden responded, “I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy. I’m hopeful we’re beyond that now.” His comments reflect his belief that despite the challenges of the past, the nation is moving forward toward a more stable and democratic future.

As Biden prepares for the peaceful transfer of power, his statements underline the resilience of American democracy, even in the face of previous attacks and attempts to undermine the electoral process.