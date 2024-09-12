Home
Joe Biden To Host Fourth Quad Leaders Summit In Delaware

In a major update related to the Quad meeting, US President Joe Biden will host the fourth in-person Quad Leaders Summit in USA's Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21. 

This event marks Biden’s first time hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington as President, underscoring his strong personal ties with each Quad leader and the significance of the Quad partnership.

The summit will bring together Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.

What Will Be The Agenda? 

The primary focus of the summit will be to strengthen strategic alignment among the Quad nations and to promote a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The agenda will cover key areas including health security, disaster response, maritime security, infrastructure, critical technologies, climate change, clean energy, and cybersecurity.

Also Read: PM Modi Set To Participate In Quad Summit In Delaware

The next Quad Summit is scheduled to be hosted by India. Meanwhile, Biden-Harris Administration has prioritized elevating and institutionalizing the Quad, with the inaugural Quad Leaders Summit held at the White House in 2021 and subsequent annual meetings.

Must Read: Quad Leaders To Meet In Wilmington For Key Summit: Biden’s Hometown Hosts Final Gathering Before Leadership Changes

(With Inputs From ANI)

