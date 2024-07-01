Joe Biden's Mental Health Is A BIG Question As 72% Voters Believe He Is Not Fit To Run For US President Again

Concern over Joe Biden’s mental health has been looming over off-late and the recent debate against Donald Trump has further led to questions about how mentally stable is the US President. As a result of a recent survey revealing an astounding 72% of registered voters do not think President Biden is mentally suitable for the position, further concerns over his cognitive state are being raised.

While Biden’s disastrous debate performance last week shocked and dismayed many Democrats, the 81-year-old president’s cognitive errors are nothing new to many in his inner circle.Unfiltered, Biden took the debate stage recently in front of an estimated 51 million Americans.

For years, Biden has used the straightforward response, “Watch me,” to disprove the critics of his advanced age. It’s what Democrats and media pundits did. And that scared the living hell out of them.

Is Joe Biden’s Mental Health Deteriorating?

The president was on stage with a scratchy voice, which he later explained away as a cold. At times, he had trouble answering questions coherently and at other times, he would just stare blankly into the cameras.

Afterward, leftist CNN commentator Van Jones looked like he was about to cry. He wasn’t by himself.Some believed they had been misled about the president’s precise condition by the White House and Biden’s allies. Page Six was informed by a Democratic insider that Biden’s Hamptons fundraiser on Saturday did little to allay worries.The experienced Democrat remarked, “It was like he was putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound,” said the Democrat veteran adding, “He did not have a ‘bad’ debate, he was visibly unwell.”

Although there had long been concerns about his age during his reign, attempts to hide them were suddenly exposed on national television. Democrats told The Post that they thought Biden’s close circle had become somewhat “deluded” about him.

The Democrat said, “The level of delusion is wild. don’t know the team around him is seeing what everyone else saw. And they need to focus on getting back on track.”

Is White House Staff Hiding The Facts?

Throughout his reign, White House officials have been painstakingly working behind the scenes to reduce his exposure to circumstances where his cognitive errors could erupt in public and to modify the day-to-day operations of the president to suit the requirements of an octogenarian.

According to a recent Axios story, the president is perceived as being prone to forgetful missteps and exhaustion outside of six hours a day, or between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., as well as when travelling overseas.

His team has apparently been obliged to increase its efforts over time to shield him more and more, from guiding him on jaunts due to concerns about his pace and tendency to appear lost to boarding Air Force One via shorter stairs.

Mentioned it in my story yesterday but here’s a clearer video of Jill helping Biden navigate the stairs after the debate. https://t.co/pkxAn1s3y4 pic.twitter.com/BNYExGWrts — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 30, 2024

Chandler West, the White House’s former deputy director of photography under Biden, in an Instagram story after the debate stated, “I know many of these people and how the White House operates. They will say he has a ‘cold’ or just experienced a ‘bad night,’ but for weeks and months, in private, they have all said what we saw last night — Joe is not as strong as he was just a couple of years ago.”

He continued, “The debate was not the first bad day, and it’s not gonna be the last,” said the ex-administration staffer, who had a first-hand seat to the president’s behavior. It’s time for Joe to go.”

A senior Dem campaign adviser admitted to CNN, “A true succession plan does not exist. That’s what makes all of this not just heartbreaking but very problematic.”

In addition to his mental issues, the elderly president reportedly often wears orthopedic shoes and has undergone physical therapy to help combat stiffness, the White House physician previously disclosed.

Aides have taken precautions to prevent a repeat of his painful fall that occurred during the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony last year due to him tripping over a sandbag onstage. After the 90-minute fight against former President Donald Trump, 78, the president was seen being assisted off stage gingerly by his wife, according to post-debate video.

Senior officials frequently “wouldn’t let us do anything for them,” a former White House staffer who was tasked with assisting to maintain the president’s quarters in the executive mansion told Axios, implying that this is done to keep Biden’s problems under wraps.

Even the press access in Biden’s White House has also been remarkably limited. Reporters who have expressed doubts about Biden’s suitability as a nominee have said that campaign staffers have tried to discourage them from speaking with rally goers.

Biden has joked on occasion about his aides pressuring him to keep his own Q&A sessions to a minimum during press sprays. While Biden was talking nonstop, an official was heard in September informing the media that the conference had ended. Employees also seemed to turn on music to indicate the end.

Press conference assistants are reported to have been upset with First Lady Jill Biden for not intervening to correct her when she made blunders behind the scenes.

Videos of Biden going off on difficult-to-follow tangents, making obvious grammatical errors, looking like he was struggling to leave the stage, and just generally seeming to meander around have been making the rounds online. The White House press team vigorously retaliated against numerous video earlier this month, criticising The Post’s reporting on multiple of them.

