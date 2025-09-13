Karachi man accused of assaulting minor girls since 2016 remanded in police custody for 5 days
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes itr gen z
LIVE TV
Home > World > Karachi man accused of assaulting minor girls since 2016 remanded in police custody for 5 days

Karachi man accused of assaulting minor girls since 2016 remanded in police custody for 5 days

Karachi man accused of assaulting minor girls since 2016 remanded in police custody for 5 days

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 23:15:06 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], September 13 (ANI): A local court has remanded a man suspected of sexually assaulting several minor girls since 2016 into police custody for just five days to aid further investigation, Geo News reported.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday following multiple complaints of assaults on children in Karachi’s Qayyumabad area.

According to South Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mehroze Ali, three separate cases were registered against the suspect over a week. The suspect had allegedly targeted several young girls multiple times, he added.

The police officer also revealed that the suspect had been involved in such acts since 2016 and would lure the victims with money before sexually assaulting them, as per Geo News.

During the investigation, the police recovered over 100 videos of assaults from the suspect’s mobile phone and a USB device containing more videos. The suspect reportedly rented a room and a shop in the area where he would take the girls, enticing them with money.

An initial police report revealed that the suspect first arrived in Karachi from Abbottabad in 2011. In 2016, he moved to Qayyumabad and started running a cart to sell juice. Investigators added that since 2016, he had been targeting children between the ages of five and 12.

The report further added that the suspect would offer small rewards to children who came to his cart and then take them upstairs to the room, where the crimes were allegedly committed, according to Geo News.

South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Asad Raza said that the suspect targeted another girl just a few days ago. Still, she managed to secretly take away a USB device from his place, which was later found to contain over 100 videos related to the assaults.

The report confirmed that the suspect would record videos of the acts. A diary was also recovered from his possession, which contained details of some of the victims.

The police produced the suspect before a judicial magistrate in Karachi (South) earlier in the day. The court granted the police a five-day physical remand of the suspect and handed him over to investigators for further questioning.

According to police officials, the suspect in the case, who is being interrogated, had been registered at the Defence Police Station following his arrest on Thursday night. Further probe into the matter is underway, they added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: assaultkarachipakistansouth-superintendent-of-police

RELATED News

Russia-Ukraine War: Poland Deploys Jets, Shuts Lublin Airport in ‘Preventative’ Move Over Drone Threat
Charlie Kirk Assassination Probe: Why FBI Director Kash Patel Is Facing Congressional Hearings
Britain’s Far-Right Revival: Why Europe Should Be Worried
Thousands take part in pro-Palestinian rally in New Zealand
12 Children Among the Killed as Israel Expand Airstrikes in Gaza

LATEST NEWS

Himachal Pradesh: NIFT graduate Akshita Sharma presents artwork to CM Sukhu
Karachi man accused of assaulting minor girls since 2016 remanded in police custody for 5 days
"India will win Asia Cup 100%": Zayed Khan on IND-PAK clash on Sept 14
Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Parasakthi' release date set for January 9, to face competition from Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' at box office
AI FLASHBACK: This AI Trend Took The Internet By Storm Before Gemini’s Latest Nano Banana And Retro Saree Craze, Unfolding Nostalgia!
GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, Clinches Top CBSE Rank in C-Fore School Rankings 2025
Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue true example of youth-led democracy: Sports Minister Mandaviya
IND VS PAK Asia Cup 2025: Who Will Be the Game Changer in India vs Pakistan Clash?
Delhi court highlights "missing investigation" in rape case against actor Ashish Kapoor
Shankar Mahadevan, Usha Uthup, others to enthrall Mumbai in a music extravaganza
Karachi man accused of assaulting minor girls since 2016 remanded in police custody for 5 days

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karachi man accused of assaulting minor girls since 2016 remanded in police custody for 5 days

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karachi man accused of assaulting minor girls since 2016 remanded in police custody for 5 days
Karachi man accused of assaulting minor girls since 2016 remanded in police custody for 5 days
Karachi man accused of assaulting minor girls since 2016 remanded in police custody for 5 days
Karachi man accused of assaulting minor girls since 2016 remanded in police custody for 5 days

QUICK LINKS