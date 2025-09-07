Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers

Karachi [Pakistan], September 7 (ANI): A young man named Saad Younis was kidnapped in Karachi’s Azizabad area by scammers posing as buyers after he posted an online ad to sell his iPhone, ARY News reported.

The suspects, who were driving a car, tricked Saad into checking his phone, then assaulted him and took him away.

During the ordeal, Younis was brutally beaten but managed to escape by jumping out of the moving car near Ghareebabad railway crossing. The attackers escaped with his iPhone, leaving him injured, as per ARY News.

He was rushed to a private hospital for initial treatment and later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi due to the severity of his injuries. A case has been registered at the Azizabad police station based on Saad’s complaint. The Karachi police are actively working on the case, utilising CCTV footage and modern technology to track down and arrest the suspects involved in the violent abduction¹.

Earlier, a three-year-old boy named Hussain Ali, kidnapped three months ago from Karachi’s Shah Latif Town, was discovered begging by his uncle, ending a desperate family search.

According to ARY News, the boy had disappeared on May 5, 2025, and despite the family’s tireless efforts, his whereabouts remained unknown until his uncle spotted him leaving the mosque after prayers.

Acting swiftly, the uncle detained the suspect, identified as Shehryar, with the help of bystanders and handed him over to the authorities.

The police have taken the suspect, identified as Shehryar, who, according to officials, has admitted to the office during initial questioning that his father-in-law, Sultan, had given him the child.

A case was previously lodged by the family at the Shah Latif Town police station.

The police are further investigating the matter to nab a possible child abduction and begging racket. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.