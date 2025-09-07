LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers

Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers

Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 23:52:08 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], September 7 (ANI): A young man named Saad Younis was kidnapped in Karachi’s Azizabad area by scammers posing as buyers after he posted an online ad to sell his iPhone, ARY News reported.

The suspects, who were driving a car, tricked Saad into checking his phone, then assaulted him and took him away.

During the ordeal, Younis was brutally beaten but managed to escape by jumping out of the moving car near Ghareebabad railway crossing. The attackers escaped with his iPhone, leaving him injured, as per ARY News.

He was rushed to a private hospital for initial treatment and later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi due to the severity of his injuries. A case has been registered at the Azizabad police station based on Saad’s complaint. The Karachi police are actively working on the case, utilising CCTV footage and modern technology to track down and arrest the suspects involved in the violent abduction¹.

Earlier, a three-year-old boy named Hussain Ali, kidnapped three months ago from Karachi’s Shah Latif Town, was discovered begging by his uncle, ending a desperate family search.

According to ARY News, the boy had disappeared on May 5, 2025, and despite the family’s tireless efforts, his whereabouts remained unknown until his uncle spotted him leaving the mosque after prayers.

Acting swiftly, the uncle detained the suspect, identified as Shehryar, with the help of bystanders and handed him over to the authorities.

The police have taken the suspect, identified as Shehryar, who, according to officials, has admitted to the office during initial questioning that his father-in-law, Sultan, had given him the child.

A case was previously lodged by the family at the Shah Latif Town police station.

The police are further investigating the matter to nab a possible child abduction and begging racket. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: assaultiPhonekidnappingpakistan

RELATED News

Nepal: Oli's UML's policy convention calls India, China to withdraw agreement on Lipulekh
Israel's top court rules prisoner food rations below legal standard
Israel closes airspace at Southern Airport after Houthi drone strike
Ramon airport flights to resume after Houthi drone strike
Zelenskyy calls for international support to stop "Kremlin criminals," after Russia's "vile" strikes on Kyiv

LATEST NEWS

Phone Call To Ajit Pawar Sparks Row: NCP Leader Booked For Obstructing IPS Officer
No bigger icon for fitness, and inspiration to youth than PM Modi: Tejasvi Surya
Prashant Kishor suggests Muslims ally with Hindus who follow Gandhi, Ambedkar
Donald Trump At the US Open: Men’s Final Delayed By 30 Min Due To Security Measures; Sinner, Alcaraz Set For Blockbuster Clash
Gujarat: Residents in Vadodara's Vadsar area stranded owing to heavy rains, municipal corporation provides relief materials
Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers
Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Become Famous: Astrology Guide 2025
Convicted For Rape, Prajwal Revanna Will Earn Rs 522 A Day As A Library Clerk
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan moved to tears over Kunickaa Sadanand’s emotional reunion with son, says “God sees everything”
Punjab floods: PM Modi set to visit Gurdaspur on Sept 9, neighbouring states extend aid amid crisis
Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers
Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers
Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers
Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers

QUICK LINKS