LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Kash Patel, FBI Director, Gifts Inoperable 3D-Printed Pistols To New Zealand Officials, But They Are Later Destroyed, Here’s Why

Kash Patel, FBI Director, Gifts Inoperable 3D-Printed Pistols To New Zealand Officials, But They Are Later Destroyed, Here’s Why

FBI Director Kash Patel’s gift of 3D-printed pistols to New Zealand officials sparked controversy after being deemed illegal. The firearms, given during the inauguration of the FBI’s first office in Wellington, were later destroyed. Authorities confirmed the inoperable guns could potentially be functional, prompting immediate action.

FBI Director Kash Patel's 3D-printed pistol gifts destroyed in NZ after being deemed potentially operable under strict gun laws. Photos: X.
FBI Director Kash Patel's 3D-printed pistol gifts destroyed in NZ after being deemed potentially operable under strict gun laws. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 1, 2025 00:32:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kash Patel, FBI Director, Gifts Inoperable 3D-Printed Pistols To New Zealand Officials, But They Are Later Destroyed, Here’s Why

FBI Director Kash Patel presented inoperable, 3D-printed pistols to senior police and intelligence officials during a visit to New Zealand in July, gifts that were later destroyed after being deemed illegal under the country’s strict gun laws.

The pistols, part of display stands, were given to at least three top New Zealand security leaders during Patel’s trip to Wellington to inaugurate the FBI’s first standalone office in the country.

Officials sought guidance from the regulator overseeing New Zealand’s gun laws. Upon inspection, authorities concluded that the pistols could potentially be operable.

“To ensure compliance with firearms laws, I instructed Police to retain and destroy them,” Chambers said.

Why Were The Inoperable Pistols Destroyed?

Under New Zealand law, pistols are heavily regulated, requiring special permits in addition to a standard gun license. Law enforcement authorities did not confirm whether the recipients held such permits, but without them, the gifts could not legally remain in their possession.

It is unclear what permissions Patel obtained to bring the firearms into New Zealand. 

Also Read: Pete Hegseth, Former TV Anchor, Lectures Top US Generals On ‘Warrior Ethos,’ Slams ‘Fat Generals’ Over Beards And Long Hair

In New Zealand, even inoperable firearms are treated as potentially operable if modifications could make them functional. Gun regulators determined that the 3D-printed pistols could potentially be used and were subsequently destroyed, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers told the AP.

Chambers did not specify how the pistols were rendered inoperable prior to being presented, though such modifications typically involve disabling the firing mechanism.

Who Were the Recipients of  Kash Patel’s Gifts?

Three of New Zealand’s highest-ranking law enforcement and intelligence officials confirmed receiving the gifts on July 31. They included Police Commissioner Richard Chambers, Andrew Hampton, Director-General of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS), and Andrew Clark, Director-General of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB), the country’s technical intelligence agency.

A spokesperson for the spy agencies described the gifts as “a challenge coin display stand” that incorporated the 3D-printed pistols “as part of the design.”

Prompt Regulatory Review and Destruction

New Zealand Gun Ban

3D-printed firearms are regulated in the same way as traditional guns in New Zealand. The country tightened its gun laws following the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks, where a legally armed Australian man used semiautomatic rifles to kill 51 Muslim worshippers.

The pistols given by Patel were not the semiautomatic models banned after Christchurch, but New Zealand law imposes strict controls on handguns, requiring specific permits for possession. Unlike the United States, New Zealand does not have a strong gun culture, and ownership is treated as a privilege rather than a right.

While firearms exist, particularly in rural areas for pest control, violent gun crime is rare. Many urban residents may never encounter a gun, and front-line police officers typically do not carry firearms while on patrol, keeping them instead locked in vehicles.

Also Read: What Is TrumpRx? Donald Trump Announces Pfizer Drug Price Cuts That Slash Costs Up To 100%

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 12:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kash Patelnew zealandpistolsus news

RELATED News

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Food For Sex, Women Pressured To Do Sexual Acts, Became Pregnant: Gaza Women Break Their Silence On Shocking Abuse
BRIEF-mPay App User Accounts At 1.87 Million As Of September 30
New Umrah Visa Rule 2025: Saudi Arabia Now Requires These Things For Mecca And Medina; Here’s What Indian Pilgrims Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
Kash Patel, FBI Director, Gifts Inoperable 3D-Printed Pistols To New Zealand Officials, But They Are Later Destroyed, Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kash Patel, FBI Director, Gifts Inoperable 3D-Printed Pistols To New Zealand Officials, But They Are Later Destroyed, Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kash Patel, FBI Director, Gifts Inoperable 3D-Printed Pistols To New Zealand Officials, But They Are Later Destroyed, Here’s Why
Kash Patel, FBI Director, Gifts Inoperable 3D-Printed Pistols To New Zealand Officials, But They Are Later Destroyed, Here’s Why
Kash Patel, FBI Director, Gifts Inoperable 3D-Printed Pistols To New Zealand Officials, But They Are Later Destroyed, Here’s Why
Kash Patel, FBI Director, Gifts Inoperable 3D-Printed Pistols To New Zealand Officials, But They Are Later Destroyed, Here’s Why

QUICK LINKS