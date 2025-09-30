LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is TrumpRx? Donald Trump Announces Pfizer Drug Price Cuts That Slash Costs Up To 100%

What Is TrumpRx? Donald Trump Announces Pfizer Drug Price Cuts That Slash Costs Up To 100%

President Trump launched TrumpRx, a federal website allowing Americans to buy prescription drugs directly, bypassing insurance. Pfizer will lower U.S. drug prices, with discounts up to 100% on key medications. The initiative aims to save Americans hundreds of millions annually and bring manufacturing back to the U.S.

Donald Trump launches TrumpRx for direct drug purchases; Pfizer cuts prices, aiming to save Americans millions annually. Photos: X.
Donald Trump launches TrumpRx for direct drug purchases; Pfizer cuts prices, aiming to save Americans millions annually. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 30, 2025 23:09:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is TrumpRx? Donald Trump Announces Pfizer Drug Price Cuts That Slash Costs Up To 100%

TrumpRx: President Donald Trump announced Tuesday the launch of a new website that enables Americans to purchase prescription medications directly from the federal government, bypassing insurance intermediaries. The initiative comes alongside Trump’s announcement that Pfizer plans to lower prices on certain medications distributed in the United States, a move the president said could save Americans “hundreds of millions of dollars a year.”

TrumpRx to Provide Direct Access and Transparency

“I think it’s one of the biggest things that we’ll do. We’ll be reducing drug prices by 100% in some cases, 300% or more,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House ahead of the rollout.

Medicare Director Chris Klomp stated that the website will provide consumers with “direct access” to medications at MFN pricing, often at significantly lower rates than currently available.

“This is bypassing middlemen. It increases transparency. In many instances, prices are 80% lower than they are today,” Klomp said.

Pfizer Commits to Most Favored Nation Pricing

Speaking moments later in the Oval Office, Trump said, “Pfizer is committing to offer all of their prescription medications to Medicaid, and it will be at the most favored nation’s prices. It’s going to have a huge impact on bringing Medicaid costs down like nothing else.”

Most Favored Nation (MFN) prices are determined by comparing net consumer prices with those of other wealthy nations. The negotiated rate is then adjusted for the U.S. market.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s War Secretary Insults Women Soldiers At Quantico, Demands Troops Meet ‘Male-Level’ Standards

Pfizer has agreed to provide some of its popular medications at discounts ranging from 50% to 100%. All new medications will be offered at the MFN rate. Among the discounted medications available through TrumpRx are:

Xeljanz for rheumatoid arthritis – 40% discount

Zavzpret for migraines – 50% discount

Eucrisa for dermatitis – 80% discount

Duavee for female osteoporosis – 85% discount

Pfizer Invests in US Manufacturing

In addition to price reductions, Pfizer will invest $70 billion in bringing manufacturing facilities back to the United States and in research and development.

“It’s an historic day, because I think today we are turning the tide, and we are reversing an unfair situation,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in the Oval Office alongside Trump.

Donald Trump Criticizes Foreign Countries on Drug Pricing

Trump criticized foreign nations for “taking advantage” of the United States on drug pricing. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. highlighted the president’s hands-on role in securing the deal.

“Trump harangued and harassed us to finish the deal,” Kennedy said. “At one point, [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator] Dr. [Mehmet] Oz told me, ‘I can’t take the president’s calls anymore.’”

White House spokesman Kush Desai praised Trump’s approach, stating, “President Trump is doing more to lower healthcare costs than anyone else in Washington, D.C. While Democrats are threatening to shut down the federal government to subsidize health care for illegal aliens, President Trump is leveraging the power of the federal government to drastically cut drug prices for everyday Americans. Democrats talked the talk for decades about drug prices, but only President Trump is actually walking the walk.”

Tariff Deadline on Pharmaceutical Companies

The drug announcement comes a day before Trump’s deadline for pharmaceutical companies to move their manufacturing operations to the U.S., or face a 100% tariff.

“Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last week.

Also Read: Pete Hegseth, Former TV Anchor, Lectures Top US Generals On ‘Warrior Ethos,’ Slams ‘Fat Generals’ Over Beards And Long Hair

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 11:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-6pfizerpharmaceuticals tariffsTrumpRxus news

RELATED News

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Food For Sex, Women Pressured To Do Sexual Acts, Became Pregnant: Gaza Women Break Their Silence On Shocking Abuse
BRIEF-mPay App User Accounts At 1.87 Million As Of September 30
New Umrah Visa Rule 2025: Saudi Arabia Now Requires These Things For Mecca And Medina; Here’s What Indian Pilgrims Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
What Is TrumpRx? Donald Trump Announces Pfizer Drug Price Cuts That Slash Costs Up To 100%

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is TrumpRx? Donald Trump Announces Pfizer Drug Price Cuts That Slash Costs Up To 100%

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is TrumpRx? Donald Trump Announces Pfizer Drug Price Cuts That Slash Costs Up To 100%
What Is TrumpRx? Donald Trump Announces Pfizer Drug Price Cuts That Slash Costs Up To 100%
What Is TrumpRx? Donald Trump Announces Pfizer Drug Price Cuts That Slash Costs Up To 100%
What Is TrumpRx? Donald Trump Announces Pfizer Drug Price Cuts That Slash Costs Up To 100%

QUICK LINKS