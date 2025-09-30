What Is TrumpRx? Donald Trump Announces Pfizer Drug Price Cuts That Slash Costs Up To 100%

TrumpRx: President Donald Trump announced Tuesday the launch of a new website that enables Americans to purchase prescription medications directly from the federal government, bypassing insurance intermediaries. The initiative comes alongside Trump’s announcement that Pfizer plans to lower prices on certain medications distributed in the United States, a move the president said could save Americans “hundreds of millions of dollars a year.”

TrumpRx to Provide Direct Access and Transparency

“I think it’s one of the biggest things that we’ll do. We’ll be reducing drug prices by 100% in some cases, 300% or more,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House ahead of the rollout.

Medicare Director Chris Klomp stated that the website will provide consumers with “direct access” to medications at MFN pricing, often at significantly lower rates than currently available.

“This is bypassing middlemen. It increases transparency. In many instances, prices are 80% lower than they are today,” Klomp said.

Pfizer Commits to Most Favored Nation Pricing

Speaking moments later in the Oval Office, Trump said, “Pfizer is committing to offer all of their prescription medications to Medicaid, and it will be at the most favored nation’s prices. It’s going to have a huge impact on bringing Medicaid costs down like nothing else.”

Most Favored Nation (MFN) prices are determined by comparing net consumer prices with those of other wealthy nations. The negotiated rate is then adjusted for the U.S. market.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s War Secretary Insults Women Soldiers At Quantico, Demands Troops Meet ‘Male-Level’ Standards

Pfizer has agreed to provide some of its popular medications at discounts ranging from 50% to 100%. All new medications will be offered at the MFN rate. Among the discounted medications available through TrumpRx are:

Xeljanz for rheumatoid arthritis – 40% discount

Zavzpret for migraines – 50% discount

Eucrisa for dermatitis – 80% discount

Duavee for female osteoporosis – 85% discount

Pfizer Invests in US Manufacturing

In addition to price reductions, Pfizer will invest $70 billion in bringing manufacturing facilities back to the United States and in research and development.

“It’s an historic day, because I think today we are turning the tide, and we are reversing an unfair situation,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in the Oval Office alongside Trump.

In July, President Trump sent powerful letters to pharmaceutical companies outlining the steps they needed to take to bring down the prices of prescription drugs. Today, Pfizer answered and agreed to lower prices for the American people. Presidential leadership on full display. https://t.co/djw5XlIuEQ — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 30, 2025

Donald Trump Criticizes Foreign Countries on Drug Pricing

Trump criticized foreign nations for “taking advantage” of the United States on drug pricing. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. highlighted the president’s hands-on role in securing the deal.

“Trump harangued and harassed us to finish the deal,” Kennedy said. “At one point, [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator] Dr. [Mehmet] Oz told me, ‘I can’t take the president’s calls anymore.’”

White House spokesman Kush Desai praised Trump’s approach, stating, “President Trump is doing more to lower healthcare costs than anyone else in Washington, D.C. While Democrats are threatening to shut down the federal government to subsidize health care for illegal aliens, President Trump is leveraging the power of the federal government to drastically cut drug prices for everyday Americans. Democrats talked the talk for decades about drug prices, but only President Trump is actually walking the walk.”

Tariff Deadline on Pharmaceutical Companies

The drug announcement comes a day before Trump’s deadline for pharmaceutical companies to move their manufacturing operations to the U.S., or face a 100% tariff.

“Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last week.

Also Read: Pete Hegseth, Former TV Anchor, Lectures Top US Generals On ‘Warrior Ethos,’ Slams ‘Fat Generals’ Over Beards And Long Hair