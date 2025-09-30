Pete Hegseth, Former TV Anchor, Lectures Top US Generals On ‘Warrior Ethos,’ Slams ‘Fat Generals’ Over Beards And Long Hair

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s decision to summon the military’s top brass from around the world to Virginia has sparked controversy, with the true purpose of the meeting now revealed. Last week, Hegseth ordered all senior commanders holding the rank of one-star general or rear admiral and above, along with their senior enlisted leaders, to appear in person at Marine Corps University in Quantico. No explanation was initially provided for the unusual directive, which critics argued was costly and posed potential security risks.

Pete Hegseth Focuses on Grooming Standards

When the leaders arrived, Hegseth, who has embraced the title of President Donald Trump’s “Secretary of War,” used the gathering to lecture America’s generals on grooming and discipline.

“We don’t have a military full of Nordic pagans,” Hegseth declared.

“No more beards, long hair, superficial individual expression,” he continued. “We’re going to cut our hair, shave our beards, and adhere to standards.”

He likened his stance to the “broken windows theory” of policing, arguing that lax standards in appearance could erode broader discipline. “This is on duty, in the field, and in the rear. If you want a beard, you can join special forces,” he said. “If not, then shave.”

Pete Hegseth: If you want a beard you can join special forces, if not then shave. We don’t have a military full of Nordic Pagans. pic.twitter.com/MbBLLD74Kr — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 30, 2025

Pete Hegseth on Fitness and Leadership

Hegseth openly criticized what he described as “fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon,” saying senior leaders would now be required to meet height and weight standards and pass annual physical training (PT) tests.

“It all starts with physical fitness and appearance,” he told the assembled generals.

“If the Secretary of War can do regular, hard PT, so can every member of our joint force.”

The secretary, known for posting workout videos with enlisted soldiers on social media, said every service member would be expected to conduct physical training daily.

“And we’re not talking, like, hot yoga and stretching,” Hegseth remarked. “Real, hard PT, either as a unit or an individual.”

Audience Reaction To Pete Hegseth’s Speech

His comments appeared to overlook the fact that nearly 18 percent of active-duty personnel are women, several of whom were present in the audience. According to The Washington Post, some officials were uneasy at being lectured on “warrior ethos” by a former television anchor.

Hegseth reportedly styled the talk as a “pep rally” about discipline and readiness, but the approach left several leaders frustrated, especially given the disruption caused by summoning hundreds of top officers away from their commands.

Also Read: Which Country Is The World’s Biggest Arms Exporter? Not Russia, China, Israel, Uk, France, Name Is…

Who is Pete Hegseth, And Why is He Controversial

Hegseth’s military experience stems from his time in the Minnesota Army National Guard, with deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. After leaving active duty, he faced criticism for alleged mismanagement while running veterans’ nonprofits, a controversy detailed in a December report by The New Yorker that resurfaced during his Senate confirmation process.

Colleagues from his later career as co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend (2017–2024) also accused him of drinking excessively while working. Hegseth has denied having a drinking problem but pledged to quit drinking if confirmed to the Pentagon role.

Also Read: Trump Announces Gaza Peace Deal With Israel’s Netanyahu, Warns Hamas: All You Need To Know