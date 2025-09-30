Trump Announces Gaza Peace Deal With Israel’s Netanyahu, Warns Hamas: All You Need To Know

US President Donald Trump on Monday thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for accepting his 20-point plan to end the Gaza war, while warning Hamas that Israel would have America’s “full backing” to destroy the group if they reject the deal.

Standing alongside Netanyahu at the White House, Trump said Washington was “very close” to securing peace after months of fighting. “Israel would have my full backing to finish the job of destroying Hamas, but I hope we are going to have a deal for peace,” Trump told reporters. He added that Hamas was the only side yet to respond positively, while Arab nations and Israel had agreed to the proposal.

The 20-point plan calls for an immediate ceasefire once both sides agree, along with Israeli withdrawals tied to the release of hostages held by Hamas. It also outlines the deployment of a temporary international stabilization force and the creation of a transitional authority headed by Trump. The deal would require Hamas to disarm and bar its leaders from future government roles, though those pledging peaceful coexistence would be offered amnesty.

Trump stressed that Palestinians would not be forced to leave Gaza, promising instead to open borders to aid and investment. “We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza,” the plan said.

Netanyahu, who has repeatedly vowed to “finish the job” against Hamas and rejected Palestinian statehood, is under pressure from his far-right coalition partners to continue the war. Trump has shown frustration with some of Netanyahu’s decisions, including an Israeli strike in Qatar, a close US ally. He also warned against annexing the West Bank, a move pushed by Israeli hardliners.

Meanwhile, violence on the ground continued. Gaza’s civil defense agency said Israeli strikes killed at least four people in Khan Yunis. Families of hostages urged Trump to “stand firm” and not let the deal collapse.

